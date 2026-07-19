An electrical and electronics student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has opened up about one of the biggest lessons she learnt during her SIWES internship at Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

The young lady reflected on her experience at the sugar refinery, revealing that she facilitated one of the refinery's safety talk sessions sometime in June 2026

Speaking on the talk session she facilitated, the UNILAG student shared the things that her particular experience pushed her to do

Deborah Adeniji, a UNILAG electrical and electronics student, who completed her Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) internship at Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, has reflected on her experience and the valuable lesson it taught her.

Deborah shared her experience and the lesson she took home from Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc in her LinkedIn post in July.

After her SIWES internship at Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC, a UNILAG student shares the lesson she learnt. Photo Credit: Linkedln/Deborah Adeniji

Source: UGC

Lesson learnt at Dangote Sugar Refinery

Deborah stated that one of the biggest lessons she learnt is that safety is not just a requirement but a culture reflected in every activity.

She further revealed that she facilitated one of the refinery's safety talk sessions sometime in June and mentioned her takeaway from that experience. Her LinkedIn post read in part:

"One of the biggest lessons I have learnt during my SIWES internship at DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC is that safety is not just a requirement, it is a culture reflected in every activity here.

"I was privileged to experience this firsthand when I facilitated one of the refinery's safety talk sessions sometime last month, speaking on Safe Charging Practices. I highlighted common charging hazards, proper charging etiquette, and how to respond to electrical hazards, including raising the alarm immediately and using the correct extinguisher, never water..."

UNILAG student's experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

Prince Onmonya said:

"It takes just one slip to cause a huge accident. That's why frequent safety talks are essential. You've done well."

Zealosh Training and Consultants said:

"Facilitating a safety talk on charging hazards during SIWES is no small thing, knowing when to raise the alarm and never use water on an electrical fire is knowledge that sticks. Great experience to build on."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dangote Refinery had announced the production of five petrochemicals.

Dangote Sugar Refinery's revenue increases

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dangote Sugar Refinery's revenue had gone up by 51%.

Chairman of the company, Aliko Dangote, shared this update with other shareholders at the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

In the same period, earnings per share also increased from N6 to N15.80, earning commendations from the shareholders.

Source: Legit.ng