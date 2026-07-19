Hong Kong has released the names of African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa and stay for different periods

Some eligible African countries can stay in Hong Kong for three months, while others can remain for one month or 14 days

The official Hong Kong visa-free list also includes many countries from other parts of the world besides those in Africa

Hong Kong has made its visa-free policy available to many African countries, allowing their citizens to visit, stay, and live in its territory for a specified period without a visa.

On the official Hong Kong government website, a long list of countries was published, with many African countries included.

Hong Kong updates visa policy, names African countries eligible for visa-free entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/China News Service/peng song

Source: Getty Images

Hong Kong visa-free entry: Eligible African countries

Hong Kong explained that citizens of the eligible African countries enjoy different visa-free stay periods, with some allowed to remain in the territory longer than others.

In this article, Legit.ng lists the names of the African countries whose citizens have the privilege to travel to Hong Kong and stay without a visa.

Hong Kong visa-free entry for African countries

Below are the African countries and their visa-free stay periods.

Hong Kong: 3-month stay duration

Botswana

Ghana

Kenya

Malawi

Mauritius

Namibia

Seychelles

Eswatini (Swaziland)

Tanzania

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Hong Kong visa: 1 Month stay duration

Cape Verde

Morocco

South Africa

Tunisia

Uganda

Hong Kong visa: 14-day stay duration

Algeria

Benin

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Republic of the Congo

Côte d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Lesotho

Madagascar

Mali

Mauritania

Mozambique

Niger

Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe

Togo

The full list, which includes these African countries and many others from outside Africa, can be accessed on the official Hong Kong government website through this link.

Latvia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Montenegro released the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter Montenegro without a visa and stay for up to 90 days, provided they travel with a valid passport or other accepted travel documents.

Source: Legit.ng