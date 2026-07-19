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Hong Kong Releases Names of African Countries Eligible For Visa-Free Entry in 2026, Sets Stay Period
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Hong Kong Releases Names of African Countries Eligible For Visa-Free Entry in 2026, Sets Stay Period

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Hong Kong has released the names of African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa and stay for different periods
  • Some eligible African countries can stay in Hong Kong for three months, while others can remain for one month or 14 days
  • The official Hong Kong visa-free list also includes many countries from other parts of the world besides those in Africa

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Hong Kong has made its visa-free policy available to many African countries, allowing their citizens to visit, stay, and live in its territory for a specified period without a visa.

On the official Hong Kong government website, a long list of countries was published, with many African countries included.

Hong Kong reveals African countries whose citizens can stay without a visa
Hong Kong updates visa policy, names African countries eligible for visa-free entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/China News Service/peng song
Source: Getty Images

Hong Kong visa-free entry: Eligible African countries

Hong Kong explained that citizens of the eligible African countries enjoy different visa-free stay periods, with some allowed to remain in the territory longer than others.

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In this article, Legit.ng lists the names of the African countries whose citizens have the privilege to travel to Hong Kong and stay without a visa.

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Hong Kong visa-free entry for African countries

Below are the African countries and their visa-free stay periods.

Hong Kong: 3-month stay duration

  • Botswana
  • Ghana
  • Kenya
  • Malawi
  • Mauritius
  • Namibia
  • Seychelles
  • Eswatini (Swaziland)
  • Tanzania
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

Hong Kong visa: 1 Month stay duration

  • Cape Verde
  • Morocco
  • South Africa
  • Tunisia
  • Uganda

Hong Kong visa: 14-day stay duration

  • Algeria
  • Benin
  • Burkina Faso
  • Burundi
  • Cameroon
  • Central African Republic
  • Chad
  • Comoros
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • Republic of the Congo
  • Côte d'Ivoire
  • Djibouti
  • Egypt
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Eritrea
  • Ethiopia
  • Gabon
  • Guinea
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Lesotho
  • Madagascar
  • Mali
  • Mauritania
  • Mozambique
  • Niger
  • Rwanda
  • São Tomé and Príncipe
  • Togo

The full list, which includes these African countries and many others from outside Africa, can be accessed on the official Hong Kong government website through this link.

Latvia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Montenegro released the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles can enter Montenegro without a visa and stay for up to 90 days, provided they travel with a valid passport or other accepted travel documents.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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