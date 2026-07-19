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Davido Finally Explains the Reason Behind His Carefree Personality: “I Don’t Form or Package”
Celebrities

Davido Finally Explains the Reason Behind His Carefree Personality: “I Don’t Form or Package”

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Davido opened up about why he refuses to "package" or create distance from fans despite his celebrity status
  • The Afrobeats star shared how his upbringing and personal beliefs shaped his relaxed and authentic personality
  • He also addressed the idea of "see finish," revealing why he believes it has never affected his success

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Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has opened up about his unique approach to fame, saying he does not believe in “packaging” or creating distance between himself and the public simply because he is a celebrity.

Speaking about his personality, Davido stressed that his confidence comes from his upbringing and personal beliefs, which have shaped his carefree lifestyle.

Davido shares the surprising details about his carefree lifestyle
Davido reveals why he does not act like other artists. Credit: @davido
Source: Instagram
“I’m a different kind of person. Normally, artists are meant to package and form, but God has blessed me. What works for me might not work for others. Nigerians call it see finish, but my star will always shine,” he said.

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The award-winning singer explained that while many entertainers prefer to maintain an air of mystery, he has always chosen authenticity. He dismissed concerns about “see finish”, a Nigerian phrase that suggests over-familiarity can reduce respect, noting his success is not dependent on how much access people have to him.

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Reflecting on his childhood, Davido revealed that growing up in a large family influenced his personality.

“I grew up in a family with a lot of people. I’m the youngest of 5 kids. I grew up with my cousins in the house, so I’ve always had people around me…” he added.

Watch the X video of Davido's revelation about his personality below:

Netizens react to Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Youknowdvibez said:

"God has truly blessed you my brother but sometimes learn to keep your mouth shut and let the blessings do the talking."

@HusstleMan

"No be forming as there’s nothing as show off. Bro if you go through half of what it means growing for nothing to something you will definitely not be free. You’ll learn to package, carry yourself well and even have to trim around you. So Kip to what’s working for you. It’s not forming."

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@Ib__Sajo

"Your star is always different or you seek validation with your money by all means ? And as for you opposition who sapa don hold am we’re him Dey form introvert, try Dey help am."
Davido reveals why he is comfortable being himself
Davido explains the mindset behind his relaxed personality. Credit: @davido
Source: Instagram

Davido shares video of Israel DMW

Legit.ng had reported that Davido was excited that his trusted aide, Israel DMW, was about to secure his visa.

He shared a video where Israel was at the embassy to get his passport. Israel was speaking with an immigration officer at the embassy in the recording.

Many of the singer's fans admired their relationship as they praised Davido for being a good boss to all his aides.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
DavidoAfrobeats
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