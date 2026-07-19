Kylian Mbappe has backed Lionel Messi to score in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain despite overtaking him in the tournament's all-time scoring chart

The France captain admitted he would trade his personal records for a place in Sunday's final after Les Bleus lost to England

Messi heads into the final with the chance to reclaim major individual honours while chasing a second consecutive World Cup title

France captain Kylian Mbappe has offered Lionel Messi a major vote of confidence ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, predicting that the Argentina captain will find the net against Spain despite overtaking him in the tournament's all-time scoring chart.

Mbappe reached a historic milestone during France's dramatic 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff, scoring twice to take his World Cup tally to 22 goals, one more than Messi's 21.

Lionel Messi celebrates after the 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Egypt. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

According to the BBC, the Real Madrid forward also strengthened his grip on the race for the Golden Boot after moving two goals clear of the Argentine icon before Sunday's title decider at MetLife Stadium.

Mbappe predicts Messi will score

Although disappointed with France's failure to reach the final, Mbappe admitted he has no doubts about Messi's ability to make an impact against the European champions.

Speaking to Fox Sports as reported by Goal after the bronze-medal match, the 27-year-old said:

"Messi is going to score on Sunday, that's for sure. I'm just trying to help my team win. When you score a lot of goals at the World Cup, it puts you in a certain category."

Despite becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer, Mbappe insisted the personal achievement brought little comfort following France's defeat.

He added:

"I would have preferred not to be the all-time top scorer and to be playing tomorrow's match. It's good in terms of legacy, but today it's not the first thing on my mind."

Messi writes open letter to Argentina

Legit.ng previously reported that Messi shared an emotional message with his Argentina teammates and supporters before the World Cup final, reflecting on the journey that has defined his international career.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner explained that the greatest reward has not been the trophies alone but the experiences, sacrifices and unity built within the national team camp, while also thanking the coaching staff and behind-the-scenes personnel who have supported the squad throughout the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng