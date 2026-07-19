Andy Burnham to Scrap Digital ID Plans as He Becomes Prime Minister

Andy Burnham will scrap plans for a national digital ID scheme as he takes office as prime minister on Monday, July 20, 2026

His team says resources will be redirected to help with everyday priorities such as tackling the cost of living

The decision marks a clear break from Sir Keir Starmer’s earlier proposals and comes alongside new plans for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea

Andy Burnham will scrap plans for a government-issued digital ID for all British adults when he becomes prime minister on Monday, July 20, 2026. His office said the move reflects a shift towards "the daily priorities facing people across the country".

Under Sir Keir Starmer, the government had already watered down proposals to introduce a mandatory digital ID for workers.

Andy Burnham scraps digital ID plans as he becomes prime minister, focusing government resources on cost-of-living priorities. Photo credit: RizzMazwell/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Accoridng to BBC, Burnham’s spokesperson confirmed that "time and resource that was going to be spent on a national ID scheme will go instead to where it's most needed, such as helping with the cost of living".

Cost and public opposition

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimated last November that the programme would cost £1.8bn over three years, though Downing Street rejected this figure. In January, nearly three million people signed a parliamentary petition opposing digital IDs, prompting ministers to relaunch the scheme as voluntary.

Deputy Labour leader Lucy Powell said the money saved was "not an insignificant amount" and would be "reprioritised and redistributed in different ways". She added: "It's not just about the money - it's actually about the attention and the focus."

Political reactions

Conservative shadow technology secretary Julia Lopez accused Burnham of "trying to pretend he's riding to the rescue" after Labour "wasted millions of pounds on this project". She said Burnham must explain whether mandatory ID was already off the table or if he is "simply claiming credit for a decision that had already been taken".

Liberal Democrat MP Lisa Smart welcomed the move, saying people would be "hugely relieved to know they are no longer set to be forced to hand over their data just to go about their daily lives". She added: "We have long said the obscene sums earmarked for digital ID would be a huge waste of taxpayers' money, and it's a relief that Burnham has woken up to that."

Oil and gas drilling in the North Sea

The update on digital IDs comes as Burnham prepares to announce plans for new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea. Labour’s 2024 manifesto pledged not to issue new licences but to honour existing ones. Burnham is expected to uphold this commitment, potentially speeding up drilling under already approved licences.

Powell said she expected Burnham to take a "pragmatic approach", describing the move as "more of a change of emphasis" rather than a change of policy.

Burnham will meet King Charles III on Monday before formally taking office. His office said: "One of the first things this government will do is put its focus where people need it right now."

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch criticised Burnham’s plans as "airy fairy", warning that the country needs a leader ready to "take tough decisions".

Burnham sets out a pragmatic approach to North Sea oil drilling, honouring existing licences while emphasising local economies. Photo credit: RizzMaxwell/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Andy Burnham confirmed as new UK labour leader

Legit.ng earlier reported that Andy Burnham was confirmed as leader of the United Kingdom's ruling Labour Party on Friday, July 18, 2026, positioning him to become the country's next prime minister and the seventh to hold the office since the Brexit vote a decade ago.

Source: Legit.ng