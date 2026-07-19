Guinness World Records has sent a message to France captain Kylian Mbappe after he surpassed Lionel Messi as the all-time leading scorer

The Real Madrid star reached the milestone during Le Bleus' third-place match against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The record came in a historic 10-goal thriller that England won 6-4, their best World Cup finish since lifting the trophy in 1966

Guinness World Records has congratulated Kylian Mbappe after the France captain became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

The world-record authority acknowledged the achievement following France's dramatic third-place playoff against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe's tally of 22 World Cup goals moved him ahead of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who previously held the record with 21.

Guinness World Record congratulates Kylian Mbappe after breaking Lionel Messi's record, becoming the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. Photo by Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe breaks the record against England

The Real Madrid star scored twice in a wild encounter that ended in a 6-4 victory for England, with the Frenchman reaching the historic mark during the second half.

England had stormed into a commanding 4-0 lead before the break thanks to goals from Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and a Bukayo Saka brace, per ESPN.

France responded strongly after the restart, with Mbappe scoring twice and substitute Bradley Barcola adding another goal to cut the deficit to one.

Saka restored England's advantage from the penalty spot to complete his hat trick, while Ousmane Dembele made it 5-4 deep into stoppage time.

Jude Bellingham then produced a brilliant solo effort in the closing moments to secure England's victory.

The 10-goal thriller became the highest-scoring FIFA World Cup match since 1982 and also set a new record for the most goals ever scored in a World Cup third-place playoff, per EUROnews.

Although France missed out on the bronze medal, Mbappe left the tournament with a historic individual achievement that further strengthens his place among the greatest players in World Cup history.

Mbappe breaks Messi's record

Legit.ng earlier reported that France captain Kylian Mbappe has become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after breaking Lionel Messi's long-standing record during Les Bleus' third-place playoff against England on Saturday, July 18.

Mbappe reached the milestone despite France suffering a dramatic 6-4 defeat in a thrilling encounter at Miami Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng