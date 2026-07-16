The Kingdom of Eswatini (historically known as Swaziland) has released its official travel guidelines detailing visa-exempt countries

Under the newly published guidelines, citizens of 18 African nations can enter Eswatini visa-free for a standard tourist stay of 30 days

Nigeria is not included on the visa-free list, meaning Nigerian passport holders must apply for a visitor's visa before travelling

The Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) has released its official immigration and visa guidelines.

According to the official document made available by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Hotels and Tourism Association of Eswatini, citizens of approved global nations can travel to the country without undergoing the traditional visa application process.

The kingdom of Eswatini releases a list of African countries that can enter without a visa. Photo credit: King Mswati III

Source: UGC

Among the visa-exempt nations, 18 sovereign African countries have been cleared for visa-free entry.

African countries on Eswatini visa-free list

Citizens of the following African countries do not require a visa to enter Eswatini for standard tourist visits:

Botswana Burkina Faso Gambia Ghana Kenya Lesotho Madagascar Malawi Mauritius Mozambique Namibia Seychelles Sierra Leone South Africa Tanzania Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

According to Eswatini immigration guidelines, a standard tourist stay is normally 30 days from the date of entry. Travellers wishing to stay longer must contact the Department of Immigration.

Requirements for Nigerians visiting Eswatini

Because Nigeria is not on the visa-free list, Nigerian passport holders are required to obtain a visa before reaching Eswatini's borders.

The High Commission has outlined the following requirements for visitors' visa applications:

Passport: Must be valid for at least three months before reaching its date of expiry. Photograph: One recent passport-size photograph. Form: A fully completed and signed visa application form. Supporting Documents: A motivation letter explaining the purpose of the journey, an official invitation letter from the host institution in Eswatini, and an itinerary detailing accommodation arrangements.

African countries on South Africa visa-free list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that South Africa published its official visa exemption list, which also applies to 2026, confirming that citizens of 22 African countries can enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance.

Permitted stays under the exemption range from 30 to 90 days, depending on the traveller's nationality and the type of passport held.

Source: Legit.ng