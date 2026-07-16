Mercy Johnson shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself teaching Zubby Michael a bottle-breaking trick on a Nollywood movie set

The video captured Zubby Michael's priceless facial expression as Mercy Johnson demonstrated the stunt, sending fans into a frenzy

Reacting, netizens taunted Zubby Michael, who is known for acting the role of a tough guy in movies

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mercy Johnson has sent fans into a laughing fit after sharing a clip of herself giving fellow actor Zubby Michael an unplanned lesson in bottle-breaking on a movie set on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

The moment that got everyone talking was the look on Zubby Michael's face as Mercy Johnson calmly walked him through the technique, equal parts disbelief and amusement.

Moment Mercy Johnson demonstrated a bottle-breaking technique to Zubby Michael on set. Credit: mercyjohnson/zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Mercy, who was dragged over alleged N25k sanitary pads, made it clear she was not just talking; she put the demonstration together herself, insisting this was a skill she genuinely possessed.

In her caption, the actress wrote:

"Me teaching @zubbymichael how to break bottle nor be mouth oooo, barracks matter different, ask @babarex0 Tomorrow is gonna be lit because Help In Chaos is up by 5pm."'

The video was shared from a movie set where Mercy Johnson and Zubby Michael are working.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson sent a black pickup truck loaded with branded boxes straight to Regina Daniels' new home in Abuja on July 8, and the younger star could barely hold herself together when it arrived.

Zubby Michael's reaction as Mercy Johnson demonstrates bottle-breaking trick leaves many talking. Credit: mercyjohnson

Source: Instagram

Watch the bottle-breaking lesson that has Nollywood talking:

Reactions to Mercy Johnson's video with Zubby Michael

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

virginhair_depot said:

"Zubby run... Ah bros you fall the whole street hand oo."

thephenomenal_girl said:

"E Dey body hard man … hard man.. see as Zubby pick race."

priscydash commented:

"So our ragged zubby is a soft man."

nevobasialexander said:

"Ahh u de teach zubby how to break bottle,person wey be war himself."

roseybills1 said:

"So zubby no really get mind."

events_by_adegold said:

"And I always think zubby is the one that knows how to break bottle."

VDM begs Mercy Johnson

Legit.ng also reported also reported that Verydarkman called out Mercy Johnson over the arrest and detention of a lady who allegedly defamed them.

The woman had claimed that the actress’s husband impregnated a lady and that the actress was responsible for the lady losing her baby.

The activist shared the plans he has for the detained woman and also told Mercy Johnson that he loves her acting skills.

Source: Legit.ng