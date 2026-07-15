Malta published the complete breakdown of costs and requirements for foreigners applying for an employment visa valid for more than 90 days

The standard visa application fee and extended visa application are all payable by credit or visa card

Applicants must also submit several documents including a valid passport, medical insurance, and an Approval in Principle letter

Malta has released the full requirements and cost breakdown for foreigners seeking an employment visa.

This publication gave prospective workers a clear picture of what is needed to legally work in the country.

Malta publishes updated work visa fees. Photo credit: President_mt/Instagram, Leon Neal/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

The information, published by Malta's Identity Malta Agency, covers visa applications exceeding 90 days and details every document an applicant must present before their application can be processed.

Malta employment visa requirements

To begin the process, applicants must submit a fully completed and signed visa application form alongside a passport with a minimum validity of eight months.

A passport photograph taken in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards is also required, as is an Approval in Principle letter, which must be applied for within the first 60 days of its issuance.

Additional paperwork includes a VFS appointment letter and a prospective flight itinerary that clearly shows the applicant's name, travel dates, and all stopovers, preferably routed outside the Schengen area.

Medical and travel insurance is compulsory, and it must cover the entire Schengen area, carry a minimum medical coverage of €30,000 (₦46,912,500), and remain valid for at least 180 consecutive days from the date the application is submitted.

The insurance must also display the applicant's name, surname, and passport number.

Proof of accommodation is another key requirement. Where the employer is providing housing, a declaration signed and stamped by a local lawyer or notary must be included, along with a copy of the host's identity card.

Those who plan to rent privately must submit a registered lease agreement signed by both parties, while applicants staying in a hotel or short-term rental must show a booking for a minimum of 14 consecutive nights from their expected date of arrival in Malta.

Foreigners working in Malta's tourism and hospitality sector, whether directly or indirectly, must also submit Skills Pass Part 1 and Part 2 completion certificates.

Malta employment visa application fees

The cost of applying depends on the type of visa being sought. A standard visa application carries a fee of €150 (₦234,562.50), while an extended visa application costs €250 (₦390,937.50).

Both fees are payable by credit or visa card at the point of submission.

All documents must be submitted in English. Any materials originally in another language must be translated by an authorised translator from Malta's approved list. Applicants are also advised to double-check that their email address is correctly entered during submission, as all official correspondence will be sent electronically.

Malta releases names of visa free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta published a full list of countries whose nationals are exempt from holding a visa when crossing its external borders.

Only few African countries made Malta's visa-free list, with Mauritius, Seychelles, and Trinidad and Tobago among the exempted nations.

Source: Legit.ng