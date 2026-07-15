President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s latest cabinet reshuffle has thrown Ukraine’s political landscape into uncertainty, with Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov at the centre of attention

Just six months into his role, the 35-year-old tech expert has won praise for modernising the army but faces criticism over recruitment reforms

His possible removal risks unsettling Ukraine’s defence strategy at a critical moment in the war with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced plans for a major government reshuffle, sparking debate over the future of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

The 35-year-old tech expert, praised for his "Cossack military cunning," may be removed from his post just six months after taking charge.

Zelenskiy reshuffle sparks uncertainty as Defence Minister Fedorov faces risk of removal. Photo credit: Teresa SUAREZ / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The overhaul, revealed on Sunday, July 12, 2026, was described by Zelenskiy as a move for “renewal” in government and law enforcement. However, the decision has unsettled Kyiv’s political class, especially with the war against Russia at a critical stage.

Defence minister under pressure

According to Reuters, since his appointment, Fedorov has led an ambitious campaign to modernise Ukraine’s army, focusing on efficiency and technology. His efforts to clean up defence procurement have angered parts of the establishment, while critics argue he has not delivered fast enough on recruitment reforms.

Maria Berlinska, a prominent drone warfare advocate, praised his innovative approach: “I see before me a thoughtful, mature Ukrainian with Cossack military cunning.”

Despite his popularity among military circles, parliament may block his reappointment due to cross-party concerns. A vote is scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Political upheaval in Kyiv

Outgoing Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko resigned after just a year in office, triggering the departure of the entire government. Under Ukraine’s system, the president nominates defence and foreign ministers, but parliament must approve them.

Opposition lawmaker Solomiia Bobrovska warned against destabilising the defence ministry: “We can shuffle around anything we want, but I have a request: at least leave the defence ministry stable.”

Military support for Fedorov

Fedorov’s track record includes boosting drone procurement and introducing a data-driven strategy to wear down Russian forces. Previously, as Ukraine’s first minister for digital transformation, he streamlined state services into a widely used app.

Andriy Nazarenko, commander of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade’s unmanned systems battalion, expressed strong backing: “I unequivocally support Fedorov” — a sentiment he said is widely shared among military contacts.

The reshuffle comes at a time when Ukraine is disrupting Russian energy supplies and slowing battlefield advances. Yet, challenges remain, including shortages of air defences and manpower.

Whether Fedorov stays or goes, the episode risks undermining public and parliamentary trust in Zelenskiy’s wartime leadership.

Mykhailo Fedorov drives drone strategy and digital reforms while critics challenge recruitment delays. Photo credit: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zelenskyy backs Naftogaz Chief Koretskyi as Ukraine’s next prime minister

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Sergii Koretskyi, the head of Ukraine’s state energy company Naftogaz, is his preferred choice to become the country’s next prime minister. The move comes as Ukraine undergoes its second cabinet reshuffle in a year.

“The priorities are clear – preparing for winter,” Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, as Kyiv braces for another season of expected Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid.

Source: Legit.ng