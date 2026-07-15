Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, who emerged as the overall highest scorer in the 2026 UTME, has been rewarded with N1 million

The Ekiti Parapo Association of Indiana, USA, presented the cash scholarship to the 16-year-old at a ceremony held in Ado-Ekiti

Daniella, who aims to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), expressed her profound gratitude in a Facebook post

Brilliant teenager Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, who captured the hearts of Nigerians after emerging as the overall best candidate in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), has been celebrated with a N1,000,000 cash prize.

Daniella made history by scoring an outstanding aggregate of 372 out of 400 marks in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams earlier this year.

The 2026 overall best JAMB candidate celebrates as she receives a cash prize. Photo credit: Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In recognition of her hard work and academic excellence, the Ekiti Parapo Association of Indiana, USA, stepped forward to support her higher education dreams with a generous scholarship.

2026 JAMB top scorer, Owoeye receives N1 million

The N1 million scholarship cheque was officially presented to Daniella in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, by the president of the Ekiti Parapo of Indiana, USA, Deacon Abiodun Falodun.

The 16-year-old Daniella took to her Facebook page to share pictures of the presentation ceremony, expressing deep appreciation to everyone who supported her journey.

She wrote:

"It was truly a memorable and heartwarming moment to be celebrated and surrounded by the love of family, friends, and well-wishers. My heart is filled with profound gratitude."

"I sincerely appreciate the Ekiti Parapo in Indiana, USA, for their exceptional care, generosity, and immeasurable love. Your kindness, support, and warm hospitality made the occasion even more special, and I do not take any of it for granted."

"My heartfelt appreciation goes to His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Sunday Aikuirawo Aniyi Amoyimade Atayese I, the obaleo of Erinmope-Ekiti, Hon. Awoniyi, the President of Ekiti Parapo, my beloved parents and family members, and every well-wisher who took out time to honour me with their presence. Your prayers, encouragement, gifts, and expressions of love made the celebration truly memorable."

"I am deeply humbled by every act of kindness shown to me. May the Almighty God richly reward you all for your generosity and thoughtfulness. May joy, peace, divine favour, good health, and abundant blessings never depart from your homes. May you continually have reasons to celebrate, and may God's grace and mercy remain with you always."

"Thank you once again for making the occasion a beautiful and unforgettable one. I remain sincerely grateful to every one of you."

"God bless you all abundantly."

See her Facebook post below:

Owoeye Danielle sends message to JAMB candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, the 16-year-old girl announced as JAMB 2026 top scorer, has sent an important message to candidates who would sit for the UTME in 2027.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 17, Daniella advised 2027 JAMB candidates to start their preparations early and not wait till the last minute.

Source: Legit.ng