Nigerian passport holders are confirmed eligible for visa-free entry into several countries across Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific in 2026

ECOWAS member states continued to offer Nigerians visa-free access, making regional travel easier for tourism, business and family visits

Travellers were reminded that visa-free entry did not remove the need to present passports, return tickets and proof of sufficient funds at immigration

Travelling abroad without the stress of applying for a visa remains possible for Nigerian passport holders, with several countries across Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific continuing to grant visa-free entry in 2026.

While the Nigerian passport still requires visas for many popular destinations in Europe, North America and parts of Asia, regional agreements such as the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol have made travel across West Africa significantly easier.

Nigerian passport holders continued to enjoy visa-free access across ECOWAS member states. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Combined with bilateral agreements, Nigerians can enter a number of countries without first obtaining a visa.

For budget-conscious travellers, many of these destinations also rank among the most affordable places to visit, offering relatively low costs for accommodation, food and local transportation.

According to the latest travel guidance for 2026, Nigerian citizens can travel visa-free to several countries, particularly within West Africa, where ECOWAS citizens enjoy the right to enter member states without visas for short stays.

Beyond Africa, a handful of Caribbean and Pacific island nations also welcome Nigerians without requiring a visa before departure, making them attractive options for tourism, family visits and short business trips.

Border agents still require incoming passengers to present confirmed return flight documentation upon arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Travellers should note that visa-free access does not eliminate normal immigration checks. Visitors may still be asked to present a valid passport, proof of accommodation, return or onward tickets, and evidence of sufficient funds to support their stay.

15 affordable visa-free destinations for Nigerians in 2026

Benin

Ghana

Togo

Côte d'Ivoire

Gambia

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Liberia

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Mali

Niger

Cameroon

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How many countries can Nigerians visit without a visa in 2026?

Nigerian passport holders can travel visa-free to more than 20 countries in 2026, with most of them located in West Africa under the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol, as well as a few destinations in the Caribbean and the Pacific.

2. Do Nigerians need a visa to visit Ghana, Benin and Togo?

No. Nigerians can travel to Ghana, Benin, Togo and other ECOWAS member states without obtaining a visa before departure, provided they meet the applicable entry requirements.

3. Does visa-free travel mean Nigerians can stay indefinitely?

No. Visa-free entry usually allows only short stays for tourism, business or family visits. Travellers must comply with each country's permitted length of stay and immigration rules.

4. What documents should Nigerians carry when travelling visa-free?

Even when a visa is not required, travellers are typically expected to carry a valid passport, proof of accommodation, a return or onward ticket, sufficient funds for their stay and any health documents required by the destination country.

5. Which regions are easiest for Nigerians to visit without a visa?

West Africa remains the easiest region for Nigerian travellers due to the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol. Several Caribbean islands and Pacific nations also offer visa-free access.

6. Can Nigerians work in another ECOWAS country without a visa?

Under the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol, Nigerians enjoy rights to enter, reside and, subject to national regulations, work in member states. However, additional documentation may be required for long-term employment.

7. Do Nigerians still need visas for Europe, the UK, Canada and the United States?

Yes. Nigerian passport holders generally need to obtain a visa before travelling to countries in the Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and several other major destinations.

8. Should travellers check entry requirements before booking a trip?

Yes. Visa policies and entry conditions can change without notice. Travellers should always confirm the latest immigration requirements with the destination country's official immigration or foreign affairs authority before making travel arrangements.

China releases list of visa-exempted countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has released an updated list of nations covered under its expanding unilateral visa exemption policies.

The measure allows qualifying passport holders to enter mainland China without a visa for short-term stays, part of a broader ongoing push by Beijing to revitalize international tourism and ease global business travel.

Source: Legit.ng