A video of Timaya falling off the stage during a live performance in Newark surfaced online and quickly went viral

A fan grabbed the singer's leg mid-performance, and a bouncer's attempt to intervene sent Timaya tumbling to the ground

Timaya got back on stage laughing over the incident and used the moment to promote his new single with Duncan Mighty, 'Kontrol'

Nigerian singer Timaya found himself at the centre of a viral moment after he tumbled off stage during a live performance in Newark, with fans and followers quickly pointing fingers at his own bouncer for the mishap.

Footage of the incident, which Timaya shared on his Instagram page, shows the singer mid-performance when a man in the crowd grabbed hold of his leg.

Reactions trail moment Timaya fell 5feet off stage while performing. Photo credit@timaya

Source: Instagram

As a bouncer moved in to prise the person away, the intervention went sideways, and Timaya was sent crashing to the ground from the stage. The crowd erupted, with screams filling the venue as people rushed to help him.

Timaya bounces back with laughter

Fans blame bouncer after Timaya fell 5feet off stage while performing. Photo credit@timaya

Source: Instagram

The fall did not dampen the music star's energy for long. Timaya got back on stage and was seen laughing off the entire ordeal, turning what could have been an embarrassing moment into a lighthearted one.

In the caption accompanying the post, the singer leaned into the incident with purpose, writing: "Fall 9 times get up 10 times, that's Kontrol!!"

The message was a deliberate nod to his newly released single "Kontrol," a collaboration with Duncan Mighty, using the mishap as a metaphor for resilience rather than a cause for alarm.

Here is the Instagram video of Timaya as he fell off the stage:

Fans react to video of Timaya falling

The clip spread rapidly online, with many viewers placing the blame squarely on the bouncer's heavy-handed attempt to help. Here are some of the comments below:

@king_finesz wrote:

"Na the bouncer coz am"

@collinsnanamene commented:

"Someone held his leg and dragged em to the floor na"

@terryfizzyofficial_ said:

"To think it's one of the busy body bouncers that actually made him fall"

@benzola_official added:

"The bouncer na the cause of this nonsense I swear"

@charleshenz shared:

"Poor timing there blood too dey hot to protect celebrities. Omo make nothing happen to Timaya ooh "

@papagraphics wrote:

"We be that mumu wey drag ham for leg"

Timaya responds to breakup rumours with US lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Timaya responded to rumours that he and his American lover, Brooke Bailey, had broken up. Brooke shared a happy moment between her and Timaya on her Instagram stories, which the singer reposted.

It confirmed that they were still together and happy in their relationship, putting an end to the rumours.

However, some netizens alleged that they might have broken up and later reconciled, with claims that Timaya allegedly begged Brooke before they got back together.

Source: Legit.ng