FCT Minister Nyesom Wike disclosed that he relies on his wife's prayers to sustain President Tinubu's backing for the FCT Administration

Wike spoke at the inauguration of the Water Supply Network in Bwari Satellite Town, marking the administration's 50th official project commissioning

The minister said 10 more projects will be commissioned before January 2027, ahead of the campaign season

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has revealed that he regularly asks his wife to pray for President Bola Tinubu's continued support.

Wike described President Tinubu's backing as critical to his ability to deliver projects for Abuja residents.

He disclosed this on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at the inauguration of the Water Supply Network to Bwari Satellite Town in Bwari Area Council,

As reported by The Punch, the event marked the 50th official project commissioned by the FCT Administration under his watch.

Wike told attendees that no minister could perform effectively without the support of the President.

"I've said to so many people, I was a governor, and I was a minister before. You can be a minister… You see, if you don't have that support, it is difficult for you to perform. You must have that support."

Wike's wife prays for Tinubu's support

The minister went further, offering a candid glimpse into his household routine, saying his wife carries the spiritual burden he admits he struggles to bear himself.

"Each day I wake up, I tell my wife — she prays a lot, I don't know how to pray very well. The only best prayer I can pray is: 'God, let me come back safely today.' But she prays very well. I say, 'Continue to pray that Mr President will not look away from us.'"

He credited Tinubu's support for enabling the administration's project delivery record and pledged that the FCT would not squander the goodwill extended to it.

"Mr President has given FCT all the support required to change the narratives. And that's why we, on our own part, say we will not disappoint Mr President."

10 more before January 2027

Wike also announced that the administration intends to commission an additional 10 projects before January 2027, ahead of what he described as the campaign season.

"This is the 50th commissioning of the project. So, I'm talking about official commissioning. I'm not talking about the unofficial ones. And before January next year, God willing, we'll commission another 10 projects before we go for campaigns."

The minister used the occasion to reflect on what he considers the core purpose of governance, arguing that public happiness and leadership satisfaction are directly linked.

"When people are happy, those in authority will be happy. But when people are not happy, those in authority are bound not to be happy.

After all, what is governance? Governance is to make people happy, to make changes in their lives, and to make it better. And that's what Asiwaju Tinubu is doing."

Wike, Tinubu's allies clash over top agency's seat

Recall that Dr Dakorinama Alabo George, replaced as BCDA Executive Secretary by President Tinubu, refused to vacate the office and continued holding official engagements weeks after his replacement was announced.

The Presidency confirmed that Abdulrazak Sa'ad Namdas remains the new BCDA Director General, flatly rejecting social media claims that George had been reappointed.

George met with the Finance Minister last Thursday to discuss budget releases for the agency, even as his profile continued to appear on the BCDA website as its serving head.

Wike mentions his actual haters in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike revealed that his refusal to approve foreign conference trips has cost him goodwill among civil servants.

Wike said he rejected a N20 million request to fund a week-long trip to America for a land administration conference.

The minister disclosed that his administration now directs 70% of the FCT budget to capital projects, reversing a former recurrent-heavy structure.

Source: Legit.ng