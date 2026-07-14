A Federal High Court in Abuja issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Adeniyi Adeyemi, who is accused of forging President Tinubu's appointment letter and impersonating a government official

Justice Muhammed Umar ordered security agencies to arrest and produce Adeyemi in court on September 30, 2026, after he failed to appear for arraignment for the fourth consecutive time

Adeyemi faces an eight-count charge covering conspiracy, forgery of presidential documents, and false impersonation as Director-General of the PFIPC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the arrest of Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-styled Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), after he failed to appear for his arraignment despite the matter being called four consecutive times.

Justice Muhammed Umar granted the bench warrant following an oral application by police prosecutor Wisdom Madaki, who argued that the defendant had repeatedly frustrated proceedings.

"Failed to appear again: Court orders arrest of Adeyemi. Photo credit: Adeniyi Adeyemi

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels Television, defence lawyer Genesis Francis was present in court and announced his appearance on Adeyemi's behalf, but the defendant himself was absent.

"My lord, this is the fifth time this case is coming up, and all the adjournments have been at the instance of the defendant,"

Invoking Section 394 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, the prosecution urged the court to compel Adeyemi's attendance through a warrant.

The defence counsel opposed the application, citing alleged threats to his client's life, and noted that Adeyemi had attended court on May 16, the one occasion to which the case had previously been adjourned.

Justice Umar observed that although the charge was filed on November 27, 2025, and proceedings opened on December 4, 2025, Adeyemi had appeared before the court only once in all that time.

According to Vanguard, the judge subsequently directed security agencies to arrest and produce the defendant on September 30, 2026, for arraignment.

8 charges against Adeyemi

Adeyemi, 38, faces eight counts of forgery, conspiracy, and impersonation. According to the charge sheet, on or around March 8, 2024.

He allegedly forged an appointment letter purportedly signed by President Bola Tinubu and authorised by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, along with presidential letterhead papers, requests for office space and staff account approvals, and a collaboration request for land and office space across the 36 states of the federation, all purporting to originate from the State House in Abuja.

The suspect is also accused of impersonating the Director-General of the PFIPC between 2024 and 2025. Two co-accused, identified only as Femi and Anu, are listed as being at large.

The offences are punishable under Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, and Section 179 of the Penal Code.

Justice demands arrest of Adeniyi Adeyemi over alleged impersonator of Tinubu's office. Photo credit: Federal High Court

Source: Twitter

PFIPC scandal: Adeyemi sends message to Tinubu

Recall that Adeyemi wrote an open letter calling on President Tinubu to constitute an independent, multi-stakeholder investigative panel

Adeyemi argued that the ICPC, which Tinubu directed to probe the PFIPC controversy, cannot credibly investigate a matter in which the government is a central party.

He also raised fears for his personal safety, linking his concerns to the death and alleged demolition of a hotel connected to a key figure in the PFIPC case.

PFIPC scandal: Adeyemi speaks from hideout

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Adeyemi claimed uncertainty about Femi Gbajabiamila's role in the PFIPC scandal.

Adeyemi admitted to limited and indirect communication with Gbajabiamila through a deceased friend.

He urged President Tinubu to investigate the PFIPC scandal while promising to surrender.

Source: Legit.ng