FCT, Abuja - The Civil Society Coalition for Transparency in Governance (CISCOTIG) has dismissed efforts to involve Femi Gbajabiamila, the President's Chief of Staff, in investigating the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

A jointly signed statement by the group's convener, Comrade Michael Sunday Emaluji, and its secretary and spokesman, Adebayo Lion Ogorry, asserted that Gbajabiamila is not implicated in any wrongdoing.

The group asserted that the leaked memo was just a flow of administrative duty. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Dr Betta Edu/Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

"We have seen tenuous analyses that concluded Gbajabiamila’s guilt simply because he was listed as Betta Edu’s reference on the CV used for her confirmatory screening before the Senate.

"Some surmised that the Chief of Staff was part of the transactions because he is reportedly of the same political sub-bloc as some people who have been insinuated to be connected with the issue. These conjectures have been made to gain ground even though those behind them are aware that they do not have the facts to back up these claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"But the most outlandish of these claims is the one that comically concluded that the Chief of Staff is complicit in the transactions being investigated because he forwarded the memo containing President Tinubu’s approval to the suspended Minister for the release of N3 billion for the verification of the National Social Register compiled by the former administration of Muhammadu Buhari."

Coalition makes crucial appeal to Nigerians

The group expressed concern over the apparent misrepresentation of the Chief of Staff's actions in forwarding the President's approvals.

They stated that they find it peculiar that those insinuating misconduct distort the truth, emphasising that it is within the Chief of Staff's role to transmit such approvals to the relevant Ministry, Department, or Agency.

The group characterised the situation as a routine administrative process established over time.

They argued that the current accusations against the Chief of Staff suggest a misunderstanding of his duties, insinuating that hindering his role would result in a backlog of presidential approvals, leading to a halt in governance at the State House.

They appealed to Nigerians to avoid succumbing to the inclination of transforming the inquiry into the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation into a spectacle solely for entertainment, emphasising the importance of maintaining seriousness in the investigation.

Source: Legit.ng