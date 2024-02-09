Social media which is also another source of information dissemination has been abused by many in recent times, Femi Gbajabiamila claimed

As reported by The Punch, Gbajabiamila insisted that social media has become a societal menace and must be regulated.

He made this call while representing Tinubu at a book launch in Lagos state on Thursday, February 8.

Gbajabiamila said as Speaker of the House of Representatives, he attempted to make a law that will regulate the social media “but we were resisted very vigorously by the Civil Society, Vanguard reported.

He said:

"I think the chickens have finally come home to roost. And I believe we are all on the same page now.”

Tunde Alao, the senior special assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (media), office of the Lagos state deputy governor, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, February 8.

“The social media has become a societal menace and must be regulated. As many people do not understand that once the send button is hit, there is a potential to reach millions of people around the world which is capable of causing a great danger not just in the society but even unintended consequences to the individuals that are receiving information which may include security of life,” Gbajabiamila said.

APC’s Laguda wins Surulere bye-election, replaces Gbajabiamila

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Fuad Laguda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 Bye-Election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof Simeon Adebayo, said Laguda scored a total of 11, 203 votes.

Laguda has replaced Femi Gbajabiamila, who was appointed Chief of Staff to President Tinubu in mid-2023.

Gbajabiamila had won his re-election into the House for the sixth consecutive term to represent the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency before he was appointed as Tinubu's CoS.

