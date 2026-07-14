Seychelles has confirmed that citizens of all recognised countries could enter the country without a visa

The authorities said eligible travellers received a visitor's permit on arrival after meeting requirements such as holding a valid passport, return ticket, confirmed accommodation and sufficient funds

The government also required all travellers to complete immigration procedures online before travelling to or from Seychelles

Travellers from almost every country around the world can visit Seychelles without obtaining a visa before departure, as the Indian Ocean island nation maintains a visa-free entry policy for foreign nationals.

The Seychelles government states that no visa is required for any nationality, with one notable exception.

Seychelles maintained a visa-free entry policy for eligible international travellers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Passport holders from Kosovo are not permitted to enter the country because Seychelles does not recognise Kosovo as a sovereign state.

Who can enter Seychelles visa-free?

According to the country's immigration authorities, citizens of all recognised countries can travel to Seychelles without first applying for a visa, provided they meet the country's entry conditions.

Although a visa is not required, visitors must travel with a valid passport or another travel document recognised by the Seychelles government. The passport must remain valid for the entire duration of the traveller's stay and until they return to their country of origin or residence.

Eligible travellers are issued a visitor's permit upon arrival after satisfying the country's immigration requirements.

A valid passport remained one of the key entry requirements for Seychelles. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What are the entry requirements?

The visitor's permit is available to people travelling to Seychelles for tourism, business, or to visit family and friends.

To qualify, travellers must not be classified as prohibited immigrants and must not already hold a residence permit that allows them to live in Seychelles.

Visitors are also required to present a valid return or onward travel ticket, provide proof of confirmed accommodation and demonstrate that they have sufficient financial means to cover their stay. The government requires travellers to have a minimum of US$150, or its equivalent, per day for the duration of their visit.

What must travellers do before arrival?

In addition to meeting the entry conditions, all travellers entering or leaving Seychelles are required to complete the country's immigration procedures before travel.

The authorities require visitors to submit the necessary immigration forms online through the official Seychelles immigration portal before arriving in the country.

The visa-free policy makes Seychelles one of the few destinations where visitors from nearly every recognised country can travel without first obtaining a visa, provided they comply with the country's immigration and entry requirements upon arrival.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng