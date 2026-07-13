Adeniyi Adeyemi, who claims to be PFIPC director-general, wrote an open letter calling on President Tinubu to constitute an independent, multi-stakeholder investigative panel

Adeyemi argued that the ICPC, which Tinubu directed to probe the PFIPC controversy, cannot credibly investigate a matter in which the government is a central party

He also raised fears for his personal safety, linking his concerns to the death and alleged demolition of a hotel connected to a key figure in the PFIPC case

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The man at the centre of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) controversy has broken his silence, calling on President Bola Tinubu to establish an independent, multi-stakeholder panel to investigate the scandal

Adeyemi said an independent panel is better than relying solely on the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Adeyemi demands impartial investigation. Photo credit: Adeniyi Adeyemi

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels Television, Adeyemi, who presents himself as the council's director-general, made the demand in an open letter addressed to the president.

Tinubu had earlier directed the ICPC to look into the circumstances surrounding the PFIPC and a ₦1.3 billion allocation inserted into the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

Adeyemi acknowledged that directive as a positive first step, but argued that the agency's structural ties to the executive branch disqualify it from conducting a credible probe.

"A system cannot credibly investigate itself when its own key actors are central to the discourse.

"True accountability cannot be achieved when the agency conducting the investigation answers directly to the branch of government within which the core allegations lie."

Who Adeyemi wants on independent panel

Adeyemi outlined a broad coalition he believes would guarantee the impartiality required for the investigation to earn public and international confidence.

He said the panel should draw membership from civil society organisations, independent media, international financial observers, and human rights bodies such as Amnesty International.

He also called for diplomatic observers from the United Nations, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, ECOWAS, and the African Union.

Adeyemi added that the ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) could participate as technical partners within the wider coalition rather than as lead investigators.

"If this investigation is to command the absolute trust of the Nigerian public and the international community, it must transcend standard bureaucratic boundaries.

"The moment this independent, multi-stakeholder panel is constituted, I will immediately step forward to present comprehensive documentation and verifiable evidence."

Adeyemi raises safety fears over PFIPC scandal

Adeyemi also used the letter to signal that he fears for his life, stating that surrendering himself under the current arrangement would pose what he described as "an immediate, existential threat" to his safety.

He said he had received what he characterised as verified intelligence indicating he could be targeted if he appeared in an unmonitored setting.

He pointed to the circumstances surrounding the death of Dolapo Babatunde Tanimola, whom he described as a central intermediary in the PFIPC matter.

According to Adeyemi, official accounts attributed Tanimola's death to a fire at Kachi Hotel in Utako, Abuja, yet no independent eyewitness or media coverage confirmed that any such fire occurred.

He added that the hotel structure was subsequently demolished by unidentified armed individuals without the involvement of any federal capital regulatory agency.

Adeyemi concluded that the incident effectively destroyed a physical crime scene and eliminated material evidence.

"A system cannot credibly investigate itself": Adeyemi calls for an independent probe. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Adeyemi discloses reason for creating controversial agency

Recall that Adeyemi explained why he established the alleged fake federal government agency.

Adeyemi is facing growing scrutiny over the legitimacy of the agency as Nigerians continue to debate the controversy

Adeyemi was arrested in October 2025 for allegedly operating the agency from the Federal Secretariat after it reportedly secured a N1.3 billion allocation in the 2026 budget.

PFIPC scandal: Adeyemi speaks from hideout

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Adeyemi claimed uncertainty about Femi Gbajabiamila's role in the PFIPC scandal.

Adeyemi admitted to limited and indirect communication with Gbajabiamila through a deceased friend.

He urged President Tinubu to investigate the PFIPC scandal while promising to surrender.

Source: Legit.ng