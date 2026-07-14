Actor Ikechukwu Nweke shared a hospital video showing him receiving treatment for colon cancer after fans rallied to donate funds

Colleague Destiny Etiko had earlier appealed to fans and colleagues to help save his life, saying she had already spent heavily on his care

Nweke expressed deep gratitude to everyone who donated, shared his story, or prayed, saying their support gave him renewed hope

A video of Nollywood actor Ikechukwu Nweke receiving medical treatment at a hospital has surfaced online, moving fans to tears and sparking an outpouring of prayers across social media.

The clip shows Nweke lying on a hospital bed while medical staff attended to him and conducted a scan, offering the first visible sign of progress in his battle against colon cancer, a condition he has been fighting since 2025.

Reactions trail the heartbreaking video of actor Ikechukwu Nweke receiving treatment after N7 million donation. Photo credit@ifechukwunweke

Source: Instagram

The video comes after fellow actress Destiny Etiko publicly appealed to colleagues and fans to contribute financially towards his treatment.

Etiko disclosed she had already spent significantly on the actor's care but needed additional support to keep him alive. The campaign successfully raised funds, with reports indicating donations reached around N7 million.

Nweke thanks donors and supporters

Actor Ikechukwu Nweke shares upodate about his health. Photo credit@ikechukwunweke

Source: Instagram

Nweke addressed everyone who had stood by him during one of the most difficult periods of his life. He confirmed he had begun treatment and credited the collective generosity of donors, well-wishers, and prayer warriors for making it possible.

He wrote:

"To everyone who has stood with me in this fight, thank you. Because of your kindness, generosity, prayers, and unwavering support, I have been able to continue my treatment. Every donation, every share, and every prayer has given me renewed hope. May God richly bless every one of you beyond your expectations. I'm deeply grateful, and I believe this journey will end in testimony."

Here is Ikechukwu's Instagram emotional video where he gave an update about his health below:

Fans react to Ikechukwu Nweke's video

The video drew an emotional wave of responses from fans and fellow entertainers alike. Here are some comments below:

@destinyetikoofficial commented:

"Ikem o, U must come out strong"

@queenethilbert wrote:

"Praying for you ike and wishing you Quickest Recovery God is With you"

@chimamanda_purity_augustine shared:

"Uncle ike God will use you as a tool of miracle"

@mary.igwe said:

"By the stripes of our lord Jesus Christ you are healed"

@ugegbe_ajaelo commented:

"Dee pls don't loose hope you will be fine"

@emeka_leonard wrote:

"My bro u are healed in Jesus name amen"

@soniaogeneofficical added:

"You're a winner "

Ifeanyi Ezeokeke battles ill health

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video of actor Ifeanyi Ezeokeke had surfaced online amid growing concern over his health.

In the video, he was seen sitting helplessly as he stared at the camera, unable to speak.

Brand influencer Emmanuel Okwuluora Okoh Onyeka visited him and appealed to his colleagues and fans to come to his aid so he could get treatment. He called some veteran actors and actresses and people he feels can be of help to the ailing film star.

Source: Legit.ng