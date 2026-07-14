Saudi Arabia has warned foreign visitors that overstaying their visas could result in fines of up to SR50,000

The Ministry of Interior said the warning formed part of nationwide efforts to enforce residency, labour and border security laws

Authorities disclosed that more than 15,400 people were arrested during a week-long enforcement operation targeting residency, labour violations

Saudi Arabia has warned foreign visitors to leave the Kingdom before their entry visas expire, announcing strict penalties for those who overstay their authorised period of stay.

The Ministry of Interior said visa overstays are considered a serious violation of the country's immigration laws and could result in financial penalties, imprisonment and deportation.

Saudi Arabia warned visitors against overstaying their entry visas. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

The warning forms part of ongoing efforts to enforce residency and labour regulations across the Kingdom, Gulf News reported.

What are the penalties for visa overstays?

According to the ministry, visitors who remain in Saudi Arabia after their visas expire may face the following sanctions:

A fine of up to SR50,000 Imprisonment for up to six months Deportation from Saudi Arabia

The ministry added that offenders could also face restrictions on returning to the Kingdom, depending on the nature of the violation.

Saudi authorities said the measures are intended to curb the misuse of entry visas and ensure visitors comply with the conditions of their stay.

Thousands of residency and labour law violators were arrested across the Kingdom. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Why is Saudi Arabia tightening enforcement?

The latest warning comes as authorities continue nationwide campaigns targeting violations of residency, labour and border security laws.

The Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to report suspected immigration and labour offences through dedicated hotlines operating around the clock. Reports can be made by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, while 999 is available in all other regions.

The ministry said public cooperation plays an important role in supporting security operations, protecting the labour market and reducing immigration-related violations.

Thousands arrested during enforcement operations

Official figures released by the ministry showed that more than 15,400 people were arrested across Saudi Arabia between July 2 and July 8 for violating residency, labour and border security regulations.

The arrests included 7,913 residency violators, 4,037 border security offenders and 3,480 labour law violators.

Authorities also detained 1,542 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally and 30 individuals who tried to leave the country unlawfully. Another 27 people were arrested for transporting, sheltering or assisting immigration offenders.

The ministry said 29,286 individuals are currently undergoing legal procedures, with thousands being processed for travel documentation and deportation.

Saudi Arabia also warned that facilitating the illegal entry, transport, employment or accommodation of border security violators is classified as a major offence. Those found guilty could face prison terms of up to 15 years, fines of up to SR1 million, as well as the confiscation of vehicles or property used in committing the offence.

Saudi Arabia launches all-in-one package visa pilot

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has introduced a Package Visa pilot scheme designed to streamline the travel experience for international tourists.

Under this fresh initiative, eligible visitors can secure their entry visa as part of an all-in-one travel deal that bundles flights, accommodation, and alternative transport services into a single transaction.

Source: Legit.ng