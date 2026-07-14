Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, recently paid a sympathy visit to victims rescued from captivity in Oriire Local Government area of the state

The traditional ruler, who commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies, also donated to the victims

The Alaafin's show of support for the victims has stirred mixed reactions, with many applauding the monarch

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, during a sympathy visit to the rescued pupils at the Odogbo Military Cantonment, Ojoo, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, where they were receiving treatment on Monday, July 13, 2026, praised the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies who helped in securing the release of the victims from abductors.

Alaafin of Oyo pays a sympathy visit to rescued victims. Credit: thealaafinofoyo

Source: Instagram

Oba Owoade commended the relentless Nigerian security agencies' commitment and significant contributions to the fight against terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the country.

According to the reports, the traditional ruler, who donated cash to the rescued victims to support their recovery after the 56-day ordeal, also appreciated the “relentlessness of other monarchs towards the release of the pupils from the den of bandits.”

In related news, Legit.ng reported that one of the Oyo kidnap survivors, Mrs Rachel Alamu, shared deep details about the forest they were taken into.

Alamu said approximately ten bicycles were brought out, and the group was packed onto them for what turned out to be an exhausting journey.

Mixed reactions trail Alaafin of Oyo's visits to rescued Orire children and teachers. Credi: alaafinofoyo

Source: Twitter

"We had to walk for about one hour, they brought bicycle machine and about ten of them so we were packed there and we rode for more than four hours on charred parts but they knew their way," she said.

The pictures from Alaafin of Oyo's visit to rescued victims are below:

Reactions to Alaafin's visit

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Owolafeabdulrasheed Ishola said:

"Well done kabiyesi Long life sir."

Halimat Yusuf reacted:

"What about the family of the teachers that were killed?"

Olasunkanmi Kolawole Samuel said:

"God bless the Imperial Majesty Engineer Abimbola Owoade for the kind gestures.."

Austin Blackjesus Nwoke said:

"They should also remember the families that have lost a soul in the same forest and the rescue team as well."

Adeboye comments on rescue of Oyo pupils

Legit.ng previously reported that the RCCG has described the rescue of abducted Oriire schoolchildren as divine fulfilment after weeks of fasting and prayer.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye revealed that God told him the release of the pupils would be dramatic, though no timeline or details were given.

Security agencies rescued 39 pupils and 7 teachers on Friday after 57 days in captivity, with the presidency confirming no concessions were made to the kidnappers.

Source: Legit.ng