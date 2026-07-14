Chinedu Ikedieze and his wife Stephanie sparked online discussions following fresh speculation about their marriage

The rumours gained traction after fans noticed changes in Stephanie’s appearance and social media activity

Stephanie has now shared a cryptic message about love and identity, leaving many wondering about its deeper meaning

Veteran Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, and his wife Stephanie have recently drawn public attention following online speculation about their marriage.

The conversation began after a blogger, Truestoriesd with Ifeomafans, highlighted Stephanie’s noticeable weight loss, which led fans to wonder if she was on a weight-loss journey.

Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife leaves many curious after sharing a surprising relationship insight. Credit: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

The blogger also claimed she had changed her profile name to her husband’s name and pointed out that the couple had not been making skits together for some time.

In the post, it was also claimed that she changed her profile name to her husband’s name and that the two had not been making skits together for some time.

The blogger also questioned whether all was well with the movie star, while warning that it is his second marriage and advising him to keep things more private.

Amidst the rumours, Stephanie took to social media to share a heartfelt message about love and relationships. In her post, she wrote:

"I'm a lover with or without a relationship. Love is who I am, not who I'm with."

Her words have since caught public attention, with many interpreting them as a subtle response to the ongoing speculation.

While neither Stephanie nor Chinedu has directly addressed the rumours, her statement has sparked conversations among fans about the nature of love, identity, and relationships.

Watch Stephanie's Instagram post discussing love and relationships below:

Netizens react to Chinedu Ikedieze’s wife’s remarks

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hearts.on.paper_ said:

"Gossip and Bloggers go dey sleep, yeye Caption go wake am. You no go rest now o."

angelwealth519 said:

"Hmmmm..... Na you internet go drag o.... Rest for your own peace sake o."

eseosaimfi said:

"I guess one guy don dey deceive u for corner 😥 nothing dey street ooooo❤️❤️❤️."

visazmigration_llc said:

"Keep this private. We don't need clues. We just like your personalities."

ififfie13 said:

"U dey find our mouth😂."

Stephanie Ikedieze responds with jokes after netizens question her marriage to actor Chinedu Ikedieze. Credit: @chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Aki celebrated on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Aki had received a pleasant surprise while in bed on his birthday.

The actor was woken up by the noise of people and a saxophonist in his hotel room as they wonderfully marked his birthday.

He thanked the producer of the movie and the hotel he was staying at for specially honouring him.

Source: Legit.ng