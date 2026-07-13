Xabi Alonso has publicly addressed the futures of Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho.

The new Chelsea boss confirmed one player is expected to stay, another will rejoin the squad, while a third is heading for the exit.

His comments come as Chelsea begin preparations for the new season following a disappointing campaign.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has outlined his plans for three of the club's most talked-about players, offering fresh clarity on the futures of Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho ahead of the new season.

Speaking during his first major press conference since taking charge at Stamford Bridge, the former Real Madrid boss confirmed he wants Argentina midfielder Fernandez to remain part of his project despite recent transfer speculation.

Enzo Fernandez and Alejandro Garnacho applaud Chelsea fans after defeat in the Carabao Cupagainst Cardiff City. Photo by Dan Istitene

Source: Getty Images

Alonso makes position on Fernandez clear

Fernandez, who has been linked with a move away while preparing for Argentina's FIFA World Cup semi-final against England, remains a key figure in Alonso's plans.

Asked directly whether he wanted the midfielder to stay, the Spaniard replied: "Yes."

Alonso added, in quotes relayed by the BBC:

"We have spoken. But, as you can understand, what we said will remain private."

The comments come after Real Madrid reportedly distanced themselves from pursuing the World Cup winner, leaving Chelsea with no immediate pressure to sell the £120 million-rated midfielder, per ESPN.

Jackson returns as Garnacho heads for exit

Alonso also confirmed that striker Nicolas Jackson will be part of Chelsea's pre-season tour of Asia and Australia after Bayern Munich decided against making his loan move permanent.

"Nico Jackson is joining the tour in Asia and we are looking forward to him working with us," Alonso said.

However, the situation is different for Alejandro Garnacho. The winger has yet to report for training, with Chelsea allowing him to stay away while he searches for a new club.

"There is interest in him from other clubs. Hopefully it finishes in the best possible way for everyone," Alonso explained.

The Spanish coach admitted Chelsea are determined to return to European competition after missing out last season.

"For sure, that's a goal. But to reach that goal you have to do many things right," he said.

"We are ambitious, and at Chelsea you need to share that energy and hunger to succeed."

Santos aims dig at Chelsea project

Legit.ng previously reported that Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos explained that Manchester United's ambition and long-term project played a major role in convincing him to leave Chelsea for Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old also praised the atmosphere at his new club, saying he was excited to compete for the biggest trophies alongside a strong squad under manager Michael Carrick.

Source: Legit.ng