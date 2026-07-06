Neymar ended his Brazil career after the Selecao's painful World Cup exit to Norway

The former Barcelona star surpassed Pele in World Cup appearances before announcing his retirement

Carlo Ancelotti reacted to Brazil's elimination and addressed speculation over his future

Brazilian superstar Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on one of the most celebrated careers in the history of the Selecao after their heartbreaking exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old confirmed his decision moments after Brazil suffered a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16, a result that ended the five-time champions' hopes of lifting a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Neymar celebrates after converting a penalty for Brazil against Norway. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Neymar's emotional announcement came shortly after he made another piece of history, overtaking legendary Brazilian icon Pele in World Cup appearances to further cement his place among the country's greatest footballers.

The Santos forward, who was included in the World Cup squad despite being injured,entered the match from the bench with about 25 minutes remaining at the MetLife Stadium, but his late penalty proved only a consolation as Erling Haaland's brace sent Norway into the quarter-finals.

Speaking to Globo Esporte after the final whistle, the visibly emotional forward admitted his journey with the national team had reached its conclusion.

"I tried. I tried. It started here at MetLife Stadium and I finished here. It is now over."

His statement officially ended an international career that spanned almost two decades after making his senior debut as an 18-year-old.

Neymar leaves Brazil as one of its greatest players

Before announcing his retirement, Neymar achieved another significant milestone during the match against Norway.

According to football statistician MisterChip, the Brazilian became the sixth-most capped player in his country's World Cup history after featuring in his 15th match at the tournament.

The appearance moved him ahead of Pele, who played 14 World Cup matches during his legendary career.

Only Cafu (20), Ronaldo (19), Taffarel (18), Dunga (18), Roberto Carlos (17), Lucio (17), Jairzinho (16) and Gilberto Silva (16) have now featured in more World Cup matches for Brazil.

Neymar joins an elite group of Brazilian legends that includes Nilton Santos, Didi, Rivelino, Bebeto and Thiago Silva on 15 appearances.

The milestone adds another remarkable chapter to an international career that already saw him become Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer.

His penalty against Norway was his 80th goal for the national team, extending his record, although it was also his first international goal in almost three years following a lengthy injury battle.

Glittering career ends without World Cup glory

Despite rewriting numerous records for Brazil, the most expensive player in football history walks away from international scene without winning the FIFA World Cup.

His closest opportunity came on home soil in 2014 when he inspired Brazil through the group stage before suffering a devastating back injury in the quarter-final victory over Colombia.

Unable to play any further part, he watched from the sidelines as Germany inflicted the unforgettable 7-1 defeat on the hosts in the semi-final.

Neymar, Endrick and Marquinhos dejected after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match between Brazil and Norway. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

He later captained Brazil to Olympic gold at the Rio 2016 Games, but World Cup disappointment continued to follow him.

Brazil were eliminated by Belgium in the quarter-finals in 2018 before Croatia knocked them out on penalties at the same stage four years later, despite Neymar scoring during extra time.

This year's tournament was widely viewed as his final realistic opportunity to capture football's biggest prize.

Although Brazil progressed through the group stage unbeaten and overcame Japan in dramatic fashion in the Round of 32, Norway proved too strong as Haaland's clinical finishing brought another painful ending.

Apart from Olympic gold, Neymar's only senior international title remains the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, a modest return considering the immense expectations placed on one of football's most gifted talents.

Ancelotti backs Brazil despite painful exit

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti refused to criticise his players despite another disappointing World Cup campaign.

The Italian insisted Brazil deserved more from the contest but admitted football can often be cruel at the highest level.

"It is a very disappointing result and all of us are really saddened. But this was a great group and I have to thank my players, they worked really hard."

"I don't think we deserved to lose, but we have to accept it. That is football for you, that is sports. Sometimes you have to manage the sadness and bitter taste of a defeat."

Ancelotti also dismissed suggestions that he could leave his role following the shock elimination.

The former Real Madrid manager stressed that Brazil's rebuilding process has only just begun.

"I don't think this is the end. I think this is the start of a new cycle."

"Brazil could have competed right to the end of this World Cup, even considering what happened in today's game."

"We will keep working hard for the national team, keep trying to improve and find new ideas. I am very much used to this and we will handle this. We will use it as fuel going forward."

Brazil have now gone at least 28 years without lifting the World Cup, their longest drought since winning their maiden title in 1958.

Ancelotti takes penalty duty from Vinicius

Legit.ng previously reported that Carlo Ancelotti relied on performance data rather than reputation when deciding Brazil's designated penalty taker during the World Cup.

Brazil's unexpected elimination from the tournament triggered widespread criticism from supporters and football analysts, many of whom questioned several tactical decisions made throughout the competition.

Source: Legit.ng