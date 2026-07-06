A Nigerian content creator pretended to be stranded with only N200, testing okada riders at a Lagos motorcycle stand

An okada rider turned him down, saying Ajah was too far, before one older rider in a white polo agreed to help

The prankster revealed the hidden camera and rewarded the kind rider with a hugeamount, leaving him overwhelmed

A Nigerian content creator, popularly known online as Softj_prank, staged a kindness test on okada riders at a motorcycle taxi stand in the Ajah/Lekki area of Lagos, and the outcome has warmed hearts across social media.

In the viral clip shared on July 2, 2026, the tall creator, dressed in a cream shirt and tan flat cap, approached a commercial bike rider pretending to be stranded with only N200 in his pocket. He asked him for a ride to Ajah, but he was turned down instantly.

A Nigerian man pranks a bikeman with N200 for a very long distance. Photo credit: @softj_prank/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The rider said:

"That place dey far. I cannot carry you."

Content creator rewards honest bikeman

After the rejection, an older rider in a white polo shirt finally agreed to take him, despite the meagre fare on offer. That single act of compassion set the stage for what came next.

Once seated, the creator dropped the act and pointed to his hidden camera, explaining his real motive to the unsuspecting rider.

"I just say let me test you. I was looking for the kind person to help me," he said.

He then pulled out a thick wad of cash and handed it to the man, a total of N160,000. The gesture proved too much for the rider, who dropped to his knees in gratitude before pulling the creator into an embrace as bystanders looked on in disbelief.

The emotional shift from an ordinary, frustrating okada errand to a moment of surprising generosity has struck a chord with viewers.

Watch the TikTok video of the generosity from the bike man below:

Nigerians react to kindness test play

The video has drawn a wave of comments online, with many users weighing in on the riders who declined to help.

Anthony Ocran said:

"This doesn't mean the first guy is bad."

He's Kellz🍹🌍 added:

"The first guy fit still don help people you no know.. what if he already had a bad day.😔"

Hairvendor in Lagos ELESHIN said:

"The money wasn’t meant for the first person in the first place. My miracle will never pass me in Jesus name.🙏😇"

Man dressed like hawker rewards lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man who dressed like an ice cream seller found it hard to get the attention of ladies on a campus.

Almost all the people he approached while wearing a short and rough shirt ignored him and never wanted to hear what he had to say.

Source: Legit.ng