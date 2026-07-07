Many Nigerians are reacting online and asking questions after a young man deposited a total of N700,000 into his PiggyVest account

He shared a screenshot to prove that he indeed invested the amount, and the figure he was immediately credited with by the platform

The amount he was credited with got the attention of many people, who took to the comments section of his viral post to ask him questions

A young man has captured plenty of attention on social media after he deposited a large sum of money, specifically N700,000, into PiggyVest.

He explained in the post that immediately after he deposited the amount into PiggyVest, he was credited with a large sum, which made many people ask him questions.

Nigerian man deposits N700k in PiggyVest, instant credit gets people talking. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/web_3_donn, Getty images/Joseph Egabor

Source: Twitter

Man deposits in PiggyVest, shows his interest

@web_3_donn broke down his experience in the post. He started by celebrating it as a big win and mentioned the amount he deposited as well as the interest he received immediately.

He wrote:

"Big win 🥳."

"I locked N700,000 in PiggyVest and got N75,000 interest immediately 💜."

"Good tek."

PiggyVest user trends after revealing instant credit on N700k investment. Photo Source: Twitter/web_3_donn

Source: Twitter

As he shared this, several people asked him questions, including whether he could withdraw his money immediately after receiving the interest, and he responded.

Reactions as man deposits 700k in PiggyVest

@Maribtxn noted:

"Can you unlock it back and still walk away with your 75k?"

@didi_xbt stressed:

"I should actually try this, but what if I want to use the money ?"

@yeshua_web5 added:

"Good evening Don. Sounds pretty cool actually."

@_salamix wrote:

"Wow that's massive bro 😲Congratulations."

@obediiodom added:

"Where do you guys get money from."

@emperor1014545 said:

"Is it daily?"

@Oxdaveee noted:

"Haaaa. Same piggy vest I know ?"

Read the post of the young man sharing his experience with PiggyVest below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared the interest she received after locking N1.3 million in her PiggyVest account for six months. She posted a screenshot of her dashboard showing she earned N99,000 in interest, sparking mixed reactions from social media users.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after successfully saving money for her rent through PiggyVest for one year.

Although she later revealed that the money would no longer be used to pay rent, she expressed pride in herself for staying disciplined and completing her savings goal.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated after saving N1m on PiggyVest. Shortly after she shared the milestone online, PiggyVest reached out to her with an unexpected offer to pay her annual rent so she could keep her N1 million savings untouched.

Nigerian man checks old PiggyVest account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man rediscovered his old PiggyVest account, which he had abandoned in 2020 with just N1,000.

After logging in more than five years later, he was surprised to find that the money had grown to over N4,200 through accumulated interest, prompting him to speak about the power of long-term savings.

Source: Legit.ng