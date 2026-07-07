Kelvin Edwards has passed away after battling kidney disease for a long time, as his family has shared the sad news of his demise

Friends and family of the fashion icon had taken to social media a few months ago to appeal to Nigerians for support while trying to raise funds for his treatment

People were left mourning as they shared tributes, describing the makeup artist as a kind and remarkable person who made a positive impact during his lifetime

The fashion industry has suffered another major loss following the death of renowned makeup artist Kelvin Edwards.

The young artist had been battling a kidney ailment for a long time and reportedly passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2026.

Reactions as popular makeup artist Kelvin Edwards dies after long battle with kidney problem. Photo credit@kelvinedwards

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Kelvin Edwards' family announced the sad news of his passing. They stated that he departed peacefully following complications from his prolonged health battle.

Family describes late Kelvin Edwards after death

Describing the late makeup artist, Kelvin's family said he was a man of remarkable kindness, strength, humility, and compassion.

According to them, he touched countless lives through his warm heart, gentle spirit, and unwavering love for his family and friends.

They added that his passing has left an irreplaceable void in their hearts, but they find comfort in the cherished memories he left behind.

Fans speak about Kelvin Edwards after his death from kidney failure. Photo credit@kelvinedwards

Source: Instagram

Kelvin Edwards' family makes special request

In a special message to fans and members of the fashion community, Edwards' family asked for prayers and support during this difficult time.

They also stated that details of his burial arrangements would be shared with the public as they continue to pray for the repose of his soul.

Recall that a few months ago, Kelvin Edwards' family and friends launched a fundraiser after revealing that he was battling kidney disease and needed financial support for dialysis and a possible kidney transplant, which doctors had recommended.

Donations were made, and a post about his condition was shared a few days before his death was announced. However, the family was unable to raise the full amount needed for the transplant before he passed away peacefully due to complications from the illness.

Here is the Instagram post shared by Kelvin Edwards' family about his death:

Reactions from fans of Kelvin Edwards

Fans reacted after seeing the sad news. Here are some comments below:

@glamoramua commented:

"Life is indeed vanity. Rest well Kelvin."

@eventsbyabbs stated:

"I didn’t know you but I really wished you survived this after viewing your page and seeing how talented and how much of an amazing person you were. But God knows best. Rip."

@riversbrides shared:

"Oh my God!! Kelvin, you fought a good fight. May your sweet soul rest in peace."

@obinnaobiagu reacted:

"You no longer feel pain. Rest your soul."

@franktinaeventz wrote:

"Rest well Kelvin."

Popular TikToker dies form firearm shot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that brand influencer, DreamDollBri, was shot dead while driving with a group of people in her green SUV.

The SUV was carrying three people when another vehicle reportedly followed them, and they were all shot.

Her death sparked speculation among fans, with many sharing theories about what they believe may have happened before the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng