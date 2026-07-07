Akube Nation's final TikTok video, shared just hours before the fatal crash, has gone viral and sparked emotional reactions online

The late content creator appeared cheerful in the clip, leaving many fans heartbroken by the tragic turn of events

An eyewitness has also shared a heartbreaking account of what allegedly happened before the crash, raising fresh conversations about the incident

The final video shared by popular TikToker Akube Nation has stirred emotions across social media following his tragic death in a car crash.

Barely hours before the incident, Akube Nation posted a clip on his TikTok page in which he danced joyfully and revealed that he had just finished eating Amala, a traditional Nigerian delicacy.

Akube Nation's final food post on social media sparks widespread reactions, Credit: @akube_abanla001

Source: TikTok

The post has since gone viral, with fans mourning the content creator's sudden loss.

Legit.ng earlier reported that an eyewitness recounted what allegedly happened before the fatal crash.

The visibly shaken man explained that he had been too exhausted to drive Akube Nation himself and asked another person to take him instead.

“This is the person I asked to drive him. I was tired and went home to rest,” he said.

According to the eyewitness, Akube Nation insisted on driving the car despite not knowing how to drive.

“He told me they started arguing, and Akube Nation collected the car key from him. The painful part is that he had never driven a car before,” the man added.

Fighting back tears, the eyewitness expressed deep regret over the decision.

“I keep thinking I should have just driven him myself. But I was exhausted and decided to go home and sleep, so I asked someone else to take him.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ann Blyth, one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, died at the age of 98. ABC’s George Pennacchio reported her passing on Thursday, June 25, noting that she died the previous day from natural causes.

Born Anne Blythe in Mount Kisco, New York, in 1928, she dropped the “e” from her name as her career blossomed.

After her father left the family, Blyth’s mother moved her and her sister to New York City, where Blyth began acting on the radio at just five years old. By nine, she had joined the New York Children’s Opera Company.

“Life was one big struggle then, but mother managed somehow to keep me in parochial school and later in professional school,” Blyth recalled in a 1952 interview with The New York Times. “She provided me with singing and dramatic lessons besides.”

Her Broadway debut came in 1941’s Watch on the Rhine, which toured nationally and even performed for President Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

That tour brought her to Los Angeles, where she signed with Universal and made her film debut in 1944’s Chip Off the Old Block, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The following year, Blyth was loaned to Warner Bros. for Mildred Pierce, starring opposite Joan Crawford. At just 16 years old, she played Veda, the manipulative daughter, a role that earned her an Academy Award nomination.

“She just blew everybody away,” film noir historian Alan Rode told the Los Angeles Times in 2013. “It’s certainly Joan Crawford’s movie, but she is really the spine of the movie. She is the epitome of the film noir daughter from hell. It’s just an amazing performance that stands the test of time.” Blyth herself once explained her approach: “I always had a terrific imagination and the ability to be somebody else.”

Though a back injury briefly slowed her career, Blyth went on to star in more than two dozen films over the next decade, including The Great Caruso (1951), Rose Marie (1954), and Kismet (1955). She also charmed audiences in Mr Peabody and the Mermaid (1948), playing the mute mermaid.

Akube Nation's final post about what he ate sparks curiosity online. Credit: @akube_abanla001

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng