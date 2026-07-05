The Niger Delta Professionals Forum dismissed reports claiming Rotimi Amaechi had lost his position as the ADC vice presidential candidate and described the story as false

The group alleged that the report originated from a non existent organisation and accused supporters of the FCT Minister of sponsoring a smear campaign against Amaechi

The forum also claimed that Amaechi and Atiku Abubakar remained politically influential in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 presidential election

The Niger Delta Professionals Forum has dismissed reports claiming that former Rivers State governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has been dropped as the vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, describing the claims as false and politically motivated.

The group alleged that the reports were part of a smear campaign designed to create confusion ahead of the 2027 general election.

Rotimi Amaechi remained the subject of fresh political claims ahead of the 2027 election. Photo: Atiku, Amaechi/FB

Source: Twitter

It also claimed that the publication originated from a non existent organisation allegedly linked to supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Why did NDPF reject the report?

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt and made available to Legit.ng, the forum's Director of Planning and Research, Prince Tamunotonye Pepple, said there was no truth in claims that Amaechi had lost his position on the ADC presidential ticket.

"It is laughable that many politicians in Rivers State have become jittery at the emergence of Amaechi as ADC's VP candidate. I can tell you authoritatively that there is no group like the Southern Political Progressives Amalgamation Forum. That is a fake organisation that exists only in the ferid imagination of Wike's cheerleaders.

"We know why they are angry. They pleaded and bribed everyone in this country to get nominated as Vice Presidential candidate in the last election and failed woefully. Senator Dino Melaye was one of the persons who they tried to recruit to beg on their behalf. Today another person has got it purely on merit. Rather than celebrate his emergence and acknowledge his leadership credentials, they are busy sponsoring faceless organisations to carry out baseless smear campaigns against him."

The forum further alleged that Wike's political influence in Rivers State had declined, while insisting that attempts to damage Amaechi's public image would not succeed.

What did the group say on 2027?

The organisation argued that the political landscape ahead of the next presidential election is changing, particularly in northern Nigeria. It claimed that both former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Amaechi enjoy considerable support in the region.

According to the statement, the pair could attract significant votes in the North during the 2027 election, a development it said could affect the electoral prospects of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The forum also alleged that growing concerns over the ruling party's electoral chances had fuelled desperate political tactics. It claimed that some individuals were planning to manipulate the electoral process and influence post election litigation through the courts.

However, the statement provided no evidence to support those allegations.

The Niger Delta Professionals Forum described itself as a non profit organisation committed to advancing the welfare and professional development of young people from the Niger Delta across Nigeria.

Neither Wike nor the individuals mentioned in the statement had publicly responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

Atiku slams court ruling

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned a court judgment ordering the deregistration of the ADC and several other opposition parties, describing the ruling as a threat to Nigeria's democratic system and political pluralism.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 15, by his senior special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku argued that the decision raised concerns about the rule of law and the future of opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng