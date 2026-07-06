A Redeemer's University fresh graduate has penned a heartfelt message to his late father as he finally bagged a bachelor's degree and got inducted into the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE)

The young man shared his touching story online, revealing that he almost gave up on his studies and lost his father months before his final year

He first completed a two-year diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering before earning a bachelor's degree in the same field after four years

Emmanuel Akpakip, a young man, has celebrated completing his undergraduate studies at Redeemer's University, Ede, Osun State, bagging a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering after four years.

Celebrating his academic milestone on LinkedIn, Emmanuel reflected on his academic journey.

A young man has celebrated his graduation from Redeemer's University after four years. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Emmanuel Akpakip

Source: UGC

Redeemer's University graduate's message to late dad

According to Emmanuel, he did a two-year diploma in the same field before gaining admission into Redeemer's University for a bachelor's degree in it.

Emmanuel admitted that there were times he considered giving up, and when the weight felt too heavy to bear, but he kept pushing.

He revealed that his father died months before his final year, and he had a heartfelt message for his late dad, as well as everyone who walked the road with him.

His LinkedIn post read:

"6 years in the making. Finally done.

"2 years for my Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, and 4 more for my B.Eng in the same field. Different classrooms, different seasons, but one goal I refused to let go of.

"There were so many moments I almost gave up. Times the weight felt too heavy and finishing felt further away than ever. Months before my final year, I lost my dad, and there were days I didn't know how I'd find the strength to keep going. But I kept showing up, one day at a time, because stopping was never really an option.

"I couldn't have done this without my family. Their support carried me through the moments I couldn't carry myself, and I'll never take that for granted.

"Being inducted into The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) at Redeemer's University as a Graduate member (GMNSE), during this same season reminded me that growth isn't only measured in grades. It's measured in character, service, and the willingness to keep going even when it's hard. Dad, I know you're proud of me. This one's for you. To everyone who walked this road with me, lecturers, mentors, coursemates, and friends, thank you. This chapter is closed, but the best is still ahead."

A man has expressed his excitement after graduating from Redeemer's University. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Emmanuel Akpakip

Source: UGC

Redeemer's University graduate celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Redeemer's University graduate's post below:

Emmanuel Udenze said:

"Congratulations to you, my bro. Great heights 👏 ."

Aderinnola Adekoya said:

"Congratulations, big man."

James Samuel said:

"Congratulations 💖 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 Junior."

Chiemezie Okoye said:

"Big congratulations, bro 🎉."

Princewill Williams said:

"My brother! Congratulations man! Can’t wait to see the great things you build!"

Jolaoluwa Alamu said:

"Congratulations, my bro🥳 Your dad is definitely proud of you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Redeemer's University graduate who was mocked for his low UTME score had bagged a first-class degree.

Redeemer's University BGS mentioned his awards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Redeemer's University best graduating student, Joel Durugbo, had mentioned the prizes he won and shared study tips.

Joel, who grew up in Lagos but later moved to Osun State, shared how he had wanted to study at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). After scoring 334 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Joel shared what made him switch to RUN.

Joel revealed that his father was a lecturer at RUN and opened up about how that influenced his experience.

Source: Legit.ng