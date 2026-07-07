Cape Verde had a remarkable outing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they were edged 3-2 by Argentina in the Round of 16

Thousands of fans welcomed the Blue Sharks after their memorable outing at the 23rd edition of the Mundial

Goalkeeper Vozinha applauded their fans and diehard supporters as the team's homecoming coincided with the country's Independence celebrations

Cape Verde returned home to an emotional heroes' welcome after capturing the hearts of football fans with their historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Thousands of supporters gathered at the airport in the capital, Praia, waving national flags, beating drums and chanting as they welcomed the Blue Sharks back following their memorable campaign in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Cape Verde reached the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they lost to Argentina. Photo by: Michael Reaves.

Source: Getty Images

Why was Cape Verde's World Cup run historic?

Cape Verde arrived as one of the competition's biggest underdogs as they were ranked 67th in the FIFA rankings.

The Blue Sharks opened their campaign with a hard-fought draw before producing one of the biggest surprises of the group stage by holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw.

They then secured a crucial victory in their final group match, earning enough points to finish among the best third-placed teams and qualify for the newly introduced Round of 32 in the expanded 48-team tournament.

Their qualification sparked celebrations across the country, with the achievement widely regarded as the greatest moment in Cape Verdean football history.

The Blue Sharks' fairytale journey ended in a thrilling Round of 32 encounter against defending champions Argentina.

Cape Verde twice fought back from behind and pushed the South Americans to the limit, forcing extra time in one of the tournament's most entertaining contests.

However, Argentina eventually edged the match 3-2 after a late deflected goal ended Cape Verde's hopes of taking the tie to a penalty shootout.

How did Cape Verde fans welcome the team?

The celebrations continued long after the players landed, with thousands of fans lining the streets as the squad travelled aboard an open-top bus to Quebra Canela Beach for a grand homecoming ceremony.

Cape Verde national football team players greet supporters from a bus upon their arrival in Praia on July 5, 2026, after competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Jose Correia / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The festivities coincided with Cape Verde's Independence Day, creating a carnival-like atmosphere as players, coaches and supporters celebrated the nation's greatest-ever football achievement together.

Goalkeeper Vozinha, one of Cape Verde's standout performers during the tournament, thanked supporters for standing by the team throughout their historic campaign. He said via BBC:

"It is a very great moment for us to be here with our people. We wanted something bigger, but we didn't go to the next stage. Now we just enjoy the moment and celebrate with our people."

Although their World Cup dream ended in the Round of 32, Cape Verde returned home as national heroes after inspiring millions with a campaign that proved the smallest nations can compete with football's biggest powers, per AP News.

Cape Verde President sends message to Argentina

Legit.ng previously reported that Cape Verde President Jose Maria Neves sent a message to Lionel Messi and Argentina before their World Cup clash.

Neves was hopeful that the Blue Sharks will win, but despite their elimination, they proved that they are competitors on the global stage.

Source: Legit.ng