Ten people lost their lives and six others sustained injuries after a truck and a commercial bus collided at Saapade Bridge along the Ibadan to Lagos Expressway

The FRSC said preliminary investigations linked the fatal crash to speeding, wrongful overtaking, dangerous driving and the truck driver's attempt to reverse on the highway

Rescue teams evacuated the injured to hospital, while the deceased were taken to a mortuary as the FRSC urged motorists to obey traffic regulations

Ten people have died and six others sustained injuries following a fatal road crash involving a truck and a commercial bus along the Ibadan to Lagos Expressway in Ogun State.

The accident occurred at about 8.05 p.m. on Sunday at Saapade Bridge. It involved a white Sinotruk truck and a white Toyota Hiace bus.

Road authorities confirmed ten fatalities. Photo: FB/FRSC

Source: Twitter

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that 18 people were involved in the collision, Punch reports.

What caused the Ogun road crash?

The Public Education Officer of the FRSC Ogun Sector Command, Afolabi Odunsi, said the victims comprised 15 adult males, two adult females and one male child.

According to him, nine adult males and one male child died in the crash, while six others, made up of four adult males and two adult females, sustained varying degrees of injuries. Two adult male occupants escaped without injuries.

Odunsi said preliminary findings pointed to a combination of traffic offences by both vehicles.

“A total of 18 persons were involved in the crash, comprising 15 adult males, 2 adult females and 1 male child. Sadly, 10 persons lost their lives, comprising 9 adult males and 1 male child, while 6 persons (4 adult males and 2 adult females) sustained varying degrees of injuries. Two adult males escaped unhurt.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the crash was caused by speed violation (SPV), wrongful overtaking (WOV) and dangerous driving (DGD).

“The truck driver reportedly reversed on the highway after missing his direction, while the approaching bus, travelling at high speed, attempted to navigate through the limited space available and rammed into the truck.”

The collision involved a Sinotruk truck and a Toyota Hiace bus on the Ibadan to Lagos Expressway. Photo: FRSC

Source: Facebook

What happened after the collision?

FRSC rescue teams responded to the emergency and evacuated the injured victims to Victory Hospital in Ogere for treatment. The bodies of those who died were deposited at FOS Mortuary in Ipara.

Odunsi added that officers of the Nigeria Police Force from the Ishara Division took custody of the damaged vehicles, while arrangements were made to remove them from the highway. He confirmed that the obstruction had been cleared and normal traffic flow restored.

The Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished those receiving treatment a quick recovery.

Ogunjobi urged motorists, especially commercial drivers and truck operators, to avoid reversing on highways, excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking and other risky practices that endanger lives.

He advised drivers who miss their route to use approved turning points rather than attempting dangerous manoeuvres, noting that compliance with traffic regulations remains essential to reducing avoidable road crashes.

Trailer accidents claim 19 lives in Plateau and Gombe

Legit.ng reported that road accidents have claimed at least 19 lives within 24 hours in Gombe and Plateau states, raising renewed concerns over speeding and reckless driving on major highways during the festive travel period.

In Gombe State, nine people died following a collision involving a trailer and a Sharon bus on the Kaltungo Cham road.

According to Daily Trust, the crash occurred in Kaluwa community within Kaltungo Local Government Area and was confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps on Monday.

Source: Legit.ng