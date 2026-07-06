A Nigerian student has shared her excitement after getting an unexpected ride from popular Nollywood actor Zubby Michael

The student documented the encounter on social media, and talked about the actor's behaviour during the incident

According to her, the actor had visited her department at Nnamdi Azikiwe University for an event before offering her a ride

A Nigerian student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has captured attention on social media after sharing a video of the moment Nollywood actor Zubby Michael gave her a ride.

She recorded the encounter as she accompanied the actor in his vehicle after an event at the university.

Lady shares her observation about Zubby Michael during a car ride. Photo credit: Zubby Michael, Chocolateskingirl/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

UNIZIK student shares moment Zubby Michael gave her a ride

The student, identified on TikTok as @Chocolateskingirl revealed that Zubby Michael had visited the Department of Mass Communication at UNIZIK, where he attended a programme before the unexpected moment occurred.

The video showed the student excited as she spent time with the movie star, describing the experience as one she would not forget anytime soon.

She also spoke highly of the actor's personality, saying he was warm, approachable and easy-going throughout the interaction.

The clip has since attracted attention from fans, many of whom expressed admiration for the actor's friendly disposition and humility.

While sharing the video on TikTok, the student described the ride as a memorable experience and used the opportunity to appreciate the actor.

According to her, the encounter reminded her that Zubby Michael is one of the chillest people she has ever met.

She explained that the actor had come to the Mass Communication Department of Nnamdi Azikiwe University for an event before giving her the ride.

Sharing the video, she captioned it:

"POV: Zubby Michael gave you a ride. A good day to remind you that Zubby Michael is the chillest person on earth. He came for an event at Mass Communication Department, UNIZIK."

Lady praises Zubby Michael after he gave her a free ride. Photo credit: Chocolateskingirl/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail lady's encounter with Zubby Michael

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@zubby king henry said:

"I trust my daddy."

@Askof_[paspaid_dollars] said:

"Omo how come zubby come my school I no see am."

@EMMACHUKWU reacted:

"Zubby Michael don dey teach for unizik ke?"

@Greatchommy1 said:

"My favorite actor."

@Ojiugo_Dirim said:

"He talk say nah eze ndị ara, I must come late" and run his hand on his head."

@High Chief 042 said:

"The only thing better than money is more money.. who no go no no nwanne. No be everybody way they smile they happy oh. Ozor Bu iwe m oh."

@soft baby added:

"My love my king my sweetheart the eze eze the one in million the funny man in Nollywood movies may God Keep you."

See the post below:

Lady meets Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared the moment she met popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele at an airport.

In a heartwarming video posted on her official account, she greeted the actress and recorded the special moment.

Source: Legit.ng