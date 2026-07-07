Popular Nigerian TikToker and influencer Hadiza Mago reportedly passed away, leaving fans and loved ones in shock

Her final TikTok video, shared just hours before the news emerged, went viral and sparked emotional reactions online

Friends, brands, and followers continued to pay tribute as many revisited her last social media post

The last social media post of popular Nigerian TikToker and influencer, Hadiza Mago, has stirred emotions online after reports of her sudden death.

Hadiza, known for her vibrant personality and fashion content, reportedly passed away on July 5, leaving fans and loved ones in shock and sorrow.

Fans revisit Hadiza Mago’s last social media post after her death. Credit: @hadizamago1

Source: Instagram

Her close friend, Safiyya Yusuf, confirmed the heartbreaking news in an emotional Instagram post.

A brand she worked closely with, Monga Motors, also expressed grief in a touching statement:

“Today, I lost someone who wasn't just creating content for me; she was part of the journey. Hadiza Mago, your kindness, dedication, and beautiful spirit will never be forgotten. May Allah (SWT) forgive your shortcomings, widen and illuminate your grave, make it a garden from the gardens of Jannah, and grant you Al-Jannatul Firdaus. May He also give your family, loved ones, and all of us the strength and patience to bear this painful loss. You will always be remembered in our du'as. Rest in peace, Hadiza.”

Just hours before her reported passing, Hadiza shared a video on TikTok where she appeared in a mirror selfie, doing a quick outfit check.

The post has since gone viral, with many fans flooding the comments section to express disbelief and grief.

See Hadiza Mago's last TikTok post below:

Netizens react to Hadiza Mago’s last social media post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Munaa said:

"I’m confused what’s happening she just posted 21 hours ago."

Faizatu Hamidu said:

"Ya Allah Allah yasa muyi kyaukyau won karshe."

b_affah___ said:

"Assalamu Alaikum. I hope you're doing well. I have a humble request. Since she has passed away, if you have access to her social media accounts or know someone who does, please consider removing the videos with music from her pages. As Muslims, we strive to stop anything that may continue after a person's death and could be a source of sin. May Allah forgive her, have mercy on her, make her grave a garden from the gardens of Paradise, and grant her Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen. Jazakum Allahu Khayran. Please 🙏."

Aminu zubaidah 💋❤️ said:

"Please let’s not talk too much and say a prayer for her,I still can’t believe it cause we texted yesterday,but always remember to Allah we come for and to him we shall return,please let’s say a prayer for her cause she has been nothing than a sweet soul I’m still in shock but Allah knows best💔."

Tributes pour in after the tragic passing of TikToker Hadiza Mago. Credit: @hadizamago1

Source: TikTok

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Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng