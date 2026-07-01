A Nigerian man who worked with Chevron for eight years shared how he was laid off alongside 18 other colleagues

He revealed that his family members drove him away and denied him access to the two houses he built for them after he converted from Christianity to Islam

The man shared how he started his life over from scratch. He also gave an update about his current life, sparking buzz online

A Nigerian man has narrated his emotional transition from earning highly in the oil sector to starting his life over again from scratch in the middle of his life.

The man, identified on X by his handle @beet_kon, shared his story on June 30, 2026, detailing how he survived job loss and family rejection.

A muslim convert who got laid off from an oil company starts life from scratch. Photo credit: @beet_kon/X

Source: UGC

Fired Chevron worker shares grass-to-grass story

According to his social media post, he worked with a major oil firm, Chevron, for eight years between 2010 and 2019 before unexpected retrenchment hit him and his colleagues, getting them fired from their positions.

During his years of financial abundance, the man constructed two houses meant for his family members to reside in comfortably.

However, trouble started when he made a personal decision to renounce his Christian faith and adopt Islam as his new religion.

His family members revolted and pushed him out of the properties and completely denied him access to the two houses he built with his hard-earned money.

Despite being heartbroken by the actions of his relatives, the man refused to give up on life and sought new opportunities.

He disclosed that he has successfully rebuilt his career and currently works as a remote worker for international companies based in the United Kingdom and the United States.

@beet_kon wrote:

"I was in an oil firm for 8 years, chevron to be precise between 2010 and 2019.

Nigeria happened to us and 18 of us were laid off for no reason.

I built 2 houses for my family.

After I lost my job I went back to the house I built for family.

Fast forward to few years ago I left Christianity and chose islam.

My family pushed me out of my own house simply because I built it for family.

They denied me access to my 2 houses.

I left heartbroken.

started all over and I now i am a remote worker for both UK and US companies.

Life can always start all over even at 50 bro.

Don't give up."

Nigerians react to oil firm ex-employee's story

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the remote worker's post below:

@Mansaah_Musa said:

"May Allah ease all of your affairs. Alhamdulillah you are bouncing back and doing well for yourself."

@Wahabgafar3 said:

"May Almighty Allah ease all your affairs sir."

@AkwaIbomMuslim said:

"My eyes are widely open… May Allah grant you ease. Amin."

See the X post below:

Man quits lucrative job after 1 week

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who resigned from a well-paying job has gone viral on social media after sharing his experience.

Source: Legit.ng