Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Depot Owners Slash Petrol Prices Below Dangote's Rate
Energy

Depot Owners Slash Petrol Prices Below Dangote's Rate

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Depot owners have cut petrol prices below Dangote Refinery's rate, with Aiteo selling at N1,074 per litre and seven others at N1,075
  • Eight depots now offer petrol cheaper than Dangote's N1,076 ex-depot price, intensifying competition
  • The latest price reductions could pave the way for lower pump prices nationwide at filling stations

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's downstream petroleum market has entered another round of intense price competition as depot owners cut the ex-depot prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), with several marketers now selling below Dangote Petroleum Refinery's latest price.

The fresh reductions came after Dangote Refinery lowered its ex-depot price to N1,076 per litre, prompting rival depot owners to adjust their rates to remain competitive.

New depot prices raise hopes of cheaper petrol at filling stations across Nigeria.
Fresh depot price reductions could pave the way for another drop in petrol pump prices nationwide. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Also, the federal government has called on Dangote Petroleum Refinery, fuel marketers and other downstream operators to lower petrol prices, insisting that Nigerians should benefit whenever global crude oil prices decline.

Read also

Dangote Refinery opens petrol sales to all marketers, announces new price

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Latest petrol prices at depots

Data obtained on Tuesday, July 7, showed that Aiteo is offering petrol at N1,074 per litre, the lowest among major depots. Meanwhile, African Terminal, AIPEC, Ascon, Heyden, Mao, Pinnacle, and Sahara are selling at N1,075 per litre, making them N1 cheaper than Dangote's price during Monday sales.

Other marketers, including Ardova, MRS, NIPCO, and Techno Oil, are matching Dangote's N1,076 per litre price, Petroleumprice.ng reports.

The latest adjustments signal an escalating price war in Nigeria's deregulated downstream sector as suppliers compete to attract independent marketers.

Industry analysts say the lower depot prices could translate into another round of reductions at filling stations if marketers pass on the savings to motorists.

The latest market data shows that eight depots are now selling petrol below Dangote Refinery's N1,076 per litre ex-depot price, while four depots are matching the refinery's rate, underscoring the growing competition among fuel suppliers.

Read also

NNPCL slashes petrol price again, cuts N110 in two weeks as fuel costs keep falling

Petrol price war deepens as depot owners sell cheaper than Dangote
Petrol prices may fall further as depot owners undercut Dangote in the battle for market share. Photo: Nurphoto
Source: Getty Images

Here is a snapshot of petrol prices nationwide at wholesale rate

Depot

Price

Compared with Dangote

Aiteo

N1,074

N2 cheaper

African Terminal

N1,075

N1 cheaper

AIPEC

N1,075

N1 cheaper

Ascon

N1,075

N1 cheaper

Heyden

N1,075

N1 cheaper

Mao

N1,075

N1 cheaper

Pinnacle

N1,075

N1 cheaper

Sahara

N1,075

N1 cheaper

Ardova

N1,076

Same price

Dangote Refinery

N1,076

Benchmark

MRS

N1,076

Same price

NIPCO

N1,076

Same price

Techno Oil

N1,076

Same price

Sigmund

N1,082

N6 higher

A.Y.M Shafa

N1,085

N9 higher

Matrix

N1,085

N9 higher

Nepal

N1,085

N9 higher

Optima

N1,085

N9 higher

Prudent

N1,085

N9 higher

Soroman

N1,088

N12 higher

Parker

N1,090

N14 higher

Rain Oil

N1,090

N14 higher

10 states where Nigerians buy NNPC petrol cheaper

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has reduced petrol price across its filling stations nationwide, with many now selling below N1,200.

Lagos and Ogun recorded the lowest pump price at N1,170 per litre from N1,210, while the price list shows that Yobe recorded the highest pump price at N1,395 per litre.

Other states with high petrol prices include Bauchi (N1,385), Sokoto (N1,378), Plateau (N1,375), and Benue and Zamfara (N1,370 each).

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)Aliko Dangote
Hot:
Andraya carter Cbn deadline Multichoice Eva lovia Botched bbl