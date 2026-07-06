A Nigerian mother documented her emotional reunion with her two young children after spending over three months in the UK with her husband

The mother left her one-year-old and five-year-old behind while she travelled abroad with her husband

The reunion video, which showed the mother embracing her children at the airport, sparked debate in the comments

A Nigerian mother has gone viral on TikTok after sharing footage of her heartfelt reunion with her two young children following a separation of more than three months while she and her husband were in the United Kingdom (UK).

The TikTok creator, @mavisbambi, posted the video on 2 May 2026, capturing the emotional arc of the experience from a video call with a smiling toddler to arrival scenes at a Nigerian airport to a tearful mid-hug embrace.

A Nigerian mother who left her children and travelled abroad with husband reuntes with them. Photo credit: @mavisbambi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mother reunites with kids after relocating

The footage also showed her two children, aged one and five, waiting together at what appeared to be a transit airport during the journey home in the United Kingdom.

She shared the reason why she had to move to the UK with her husband and leave her kids behind. Taking to the caption, she said:

"I left my 1 year and 5 years old 😩if you must do it for their future pls do."

Watch the emotional reunion that moved thousands of viewers online:

Reactions to the mum's reunion video

Opinions in the comments were divided between admiration for her sacrifice and declarations that viewers could never do the same.

Omafhavy❤️ said:

"God knows I can't no matter how they convince me and helped us…we relocated together.🙌🏼"

tori_tella said:

"All those shouting I can never in the comment lets hear word abeg.. it's just 3 months!!! The most important thing is they are all together again."

OfficialViana Kim said:

"That y my husband said no babies. After relocating we can plan to start having kids."

Lady relocates abroad, says goodbye to father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a viral video documenting her relocation journey from Abuja to Germany.

The travel vlog captured the emotional moment she said goodbye to her mother at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Source: Legit.ng