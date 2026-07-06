Mother Who Left Her 2 Kids to Travel Abroad Explains Why She Did It, Posts Reunion Video on TikTok
- A Nigerian mother documented her emotional reunion with her two young children after spending over three months in the UK with her husband
- The mother left her one-year-old and five-year-old behind while she travelled abroad with her husband
- The reunion video, which showed the mother embracing her children at the airport, sparked debate in the comments
A Nigerian mother has gone viral on TikTok after sharing footage of her heartfelt reunion with her two young children following a separation of more than three months while she and her husband were in the United Kingdom (UK).
The TikTok creator, @mavisbambi, posted the video on 2 May 2026, capturing the emotional arc of the experience from a video call with a smiling toddler to arrival scenes at a Nigerian airport to a tearful mid-hug embrace.
Mother reunites with kids after relocating
The footage also showed her two children, aged one and five, waiting together at what appeared to be a transit airport during the journey home in the United Kingdom.
She shared the reason why she had to move to the UK with her husband and leave her kids behind. Taking to the caption, she said:
"I left my 1 year and 5 years old 😩if you must do it for their future pls do."
Watch the emotional reunion that moved thousands of viewers online:
Reactions to the mum's reunion video
Opinions in the comments were divided between admiration for her sacrifice and declarations that viewers could never do the same.
Omafhavy❤️ said:
"God knows I can't no matter how they convince me and helped us…we relocated together.🙌🏼"
tori_tella said:
"All those shouting I can never in the comment lets hear word abeg.. it's just 3 months!!! The most important thing is they are all together again."
OfficialViana Kim said:
"That y my husband said no babies. After relocating we can plan to start having kids."
Lady relocates abroad, says goodbye to father
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady shared a viral video documenting her relocation journey from Abuja to Germany.
The travel vlog captured the emotional moment she said goodbye to her mother at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng