Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk spoke after his side drew 2-2 with Corum FK in the Turkish Super League opener

Victor Osimhen scored twice, including a late equaliser, after Corum FK overturned a deficit with two quick goals

Galatasaray will next face another newly promoted side, Erzurumspor, in their first away fixture of the 2026/27 season

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk addressed the media after his Turkish Super League champions were held to a 2-2 draw by newly promoted Corum FK in the opening match of the 2026/27 season.

Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, netting the first goal of the new campaign in what appeared to be a comfortable afternoon for the title holders.

Victor Osimhen celebrates his first goal against Corum FK. Photo by Sebnem Coskun.

Source: Getty Images

However, Corum FK refused to be overrun on their debut in Turkey's top flight, with Alexandros Kyziridis and Jesus Ramirez scoring in quick succession to put the visitors ahead and threaten one of the most surprising results of the early season.

As noted by TV100, the newly promoted side looked capable of leaving with all three points from the home of the champions, only for Osimhen to intervene once more in the closing stages, rescuing a share of the spoils for Galatasaray and denying Corum FK a famous debut victory.

Buruk reacts to Galatasaray’s draw

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Buruk shared his assessment of the performance and the result, acknowledging that the draw would not have been the outcome the champions were targeting at home in their first league fixture of the season.

We're not 100% ready. No team is 100% ready, and neither are we. I said beforehand about this tough match; the matches after the World Cup being played on different dates... The players are in a preparation period... But of course, we needed to get through this period by winning,” he told GS TV.

“We're disappointed, of course we are. We're not used to this kind of thing. We're used to winning, especially at home. We've always played that dominant game. Maybe there have been matches where we played worse and still won. We will do better, we will do it in time.”

The Nigerian striker's brace was the standout individual contribution of the afternoon, and while it was not enough to secure maximum points, it underlined Osimhen's importance to Galatasaray's campaign ahead of a demanding season.

Buruk's side will turn their attention to their next fixture, an away trip against Erzurumspor, another club making their debut in the Super League this season.

The encounter will be Galatasaray's first road test of the campaign and a chance for the champions to bounce back from the opening-day stumble.

Corum FK, meanwhile, can take considerable encouragement from their ability to fight back and lead against the defending champions, even if they ultimately could not hold on for the full three points.

Osimhen scores first goal of the season

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen scored the first goal of the Turkish Super League season with his 53rd-minute strike against Corum FK.

Osimhen took the honour from his teammate Yunus Akgun, whose first-half goal was rightly disallowed due to him being in an offside position.

Source: Legit.ng