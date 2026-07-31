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Governor Ademola Adeleke Borrows Davido's 'Oriadé' Tracks in Re-Election Campaign, Sparks Reactions
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Governor Ademola Adeleke Borrows Davido's 'Oriadé' Tracks in Re-Election Campaign, Sparks Reactions

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke referenced multiple song titles from Davido's newly released album Oriadé in a campaign post on X
  • Adeleke used the album titles to fire back at critics who called his call for peace weak, ahead of the August 15 governorship election
  • The post drew widespread attention on social media, with fans praising the governor's creative wordplay and family loyalty

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Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has turned to his nephew Davido's latest album for campaign inspiration, weaving multiple track titles from the newly released Oriadé into a political statement that has set social media buzzing.

In a post shared on X on Friday, July 31, 2026, the governor fired back at critics who have questioned his calls for peace ahead of the August 15 governorship election, insisting that his administration's record would speak for itself on polling day.

Governor Ademola Adeleke references several tracks from Davido's new album while campaigning for re-election in Osun State
Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke incorporates Davido's Oriadé album titles into his re-election campaign message. Photo: aadeleke_01
Source: Instagram

Governor Ademola Adeleke wrote:

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"ON THE ROAD again for the Imole ReElection Campaign, and I'm listening to ORIADE the new Album by my Nephew @davido which is CONSTANTLY reminding me of the AMAZING GRACE that has been MY LIGHT and GUIDE this last 3 and half years that I have been Governor of Osun State," he wrote.

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The governor went further, lifting references from track after track:

"They say my call for peace is weak, but I KNOW WHO I BE. TELL EVERYBODY: Imole is winning his Re-Election on August 15. If you ask JULIE or anyone In Osun State, they will tell you no vacancy in Abeere, those perpetuating violence against our people are ALREADY FALLING. B4 B4 it was ZANZIBAR for tourism. Now YAYA and everyone is saying GIMMIE DAT TING in Osun."

Davido's Oriadé album

The post arrived just hours after Afrobeats singer Davido officially dropped Oriadé, his sixth studio album, which marks 15 years in the music industry.

The 13-track project features collaborations with Black Sherif, Mayorkun, FOLA, Leon Thomas, Aya Nakamura, and several others.

Read Governor Adeleke's post on X below:

Reactions trail Governor Ademola Adeleke's Post

The governor's creative campaign message was not lost on social media users, who flooded the replies with admiration and humour.

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@SuleJemi57068 wrote:

"Na everybody for that family get talent? 😅💔"

@4kaiy commented:

"See lines, sir you really genius 🐐 the crowd is yours and no can take away from you sir"

@ChibuikeOz51253 reacted:

"Omohhh lines de cry. E dey fr una gine I no go lie😂🔥🔥"

@Jonatha97837238 shared:

"How such are we that you're not Davido father. 😩 Even with your position as a Governor you still acknowledge, promote and advertise your brother son business like this. Omor you're an amazing uncle. Take your flower 🌹"

@abazwhyllzz wrote:

"I love the lines sir ORIADE SZN❤️🐐😂"
Governor Ademola Adeleke draws inspiration from Davido's newly released Oriadé album during a campaign outing
Governor Ademola Adeleke links Davido's Oriadé album to his re-election campaign, sparking conversations online. Photo: aadeleke_01
Source: Instagram

Governor Adeleke accuses Oyetola of police violence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke accused former governor and Marine Minister Gboyega Oyetola of directing police to attack his government and Accord Party members ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Adeleke claimed at least eight party members had been killed, dozens injured, and more than 60 detained without charge, including a House of Representatives candidate, Hon. Alaba.

He urged the peace committee to press the Inspector General of Police and President Bola Tinubu to ensure impartial policing and stop further violence before, during, and after the polls.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

Tags:
DavidoOsun StateAfrobeatsAdemola Adeleke
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