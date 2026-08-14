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Breaking: Amupitan-led INEC Announces Restoration of Constituencies in 2 States, Details Emerge
Politics

Breaking: Amupitan-led INEC Announces Restoration of Constituencies in 2 States, Details Emerge

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • INEC announced the restoration of four previously suppressed State House of Assembly constituencies in Delta and Kogi states following court judgments
  • The electoral commission fixed August 21 to 25, 2026, for party primaries in the restored constituencies, alongside primaries for other pending bye-elections
  • Elections into all the affected constituencies have now been scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2026

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored four State House of Assembly constituencies that had previously been suppressed, following court orders directing their reinstatement in Delta and Kogi states.

Legit.ng reports that the development was disclosed in a signed statement on Friday, August 14, 2026, by Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the national commissioner and chairman of the information and voter education committee.

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INEC has restored four more previously suppressed State House of Assembly constituencies, three more in Delta and one more in Kogi states, pursuant to the Judgment of the Courts directing the restoration of the additional constituencies in the two states.
Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC restores four previously suppressed State House of Assembly constituencies in Delta and Kogi states following court judgments. Photo credit: @inecnigeria
Source: Twitter

The restored constituencies are three in Delta state: Abraka, Isoko North II, and Ughelli South II, and one in Kogi state: Yagba West II.

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INEC explained that the restoration was made in compliance with judicial directives, without offering further detail on the specific court proceedings involved.

INEC sets primaries dates for restored seats

INEC fixed Friday, August 21 to Tuesday, August 25, 2026, for political parties to conduct primaries in the four newly restored constituencies. The commission said this window aligns with the primaries period already set for a separate batch of bye-elections covering several other constituencies across the country.

Those include Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye federal constituency in Gombe state, Disina and Sakwa state constituencies in Bauchi state, Udu state constituency in Delta state, and Dawakin Kudu state constituency in Kano state.

Voting across all the affected constituencies has been scheduled for September 19, 2026.

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INEC clarified that beyond the primaries window, every other timeline and activity in the already published revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 elections will apply to the restored constituencies without modification.

INEC orders parties to submit notices

The commission directed all political parties intending to participate to submit formal notices of their primaries before the scheduled dates.

INEC said it remains committed to running credible, inclusive, and transparent electoral processes.

Read INEC’s full official statement on the development below via its post on X (formerly Twitter):

Read more on INEC

MURIC, SCSN demand sack of INEC boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) called for the immediate sack of the INEC chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan.

The executive director of the Islamic group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, posited that Amupitan cannot be trusted.

Similarly, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review Amupitan’s appointment.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Delta StateKogi StateINEC
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