The South Australian government released a full breakdown of base annual salaries for health workers

The government disclosed the annual salaries of registered Nurses and Midwives, and Junior Medical Officers under the published classification structure

Senior Consultants sit at the top of the pay scale, with total remuneration packages that can reach as high as six figures when allowances and benefits are included

The South Australian government has published a detailed salary breakdown for health professionals, covering roles from entry-level allied health positions to senior medical consultants.

The figures represent base annual salaries in Australian dollars and do not account for overtime, shift penalty payments, professional development allowances, or other role-specific benefits.

The South Australian government publishes the salary of medical practitioners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Australia publishes health workers' salary

Every employee is entitled to an employer superannuation contribution of 11% of their base salary, and workers may access additional salary sacrifice arrangements on top of that.

All roles fall within a classification structure that defines the responsibilities, required skills, and corresponding pay band for each position.

In the Allied and Scientific Health category, Allied Health Professionals earn between AUD71,217 (N68,586,956) and AUD159,050 (N153,176,284) across six classification levels (AHP1 to AHP6), while Medical Scientists receive between AUD78,008 (N75,127,165) and AUD185,222 (N178,381,752) (MeS1 to MeS6B).

Registered Nurses and Midwives have one of the broader pay ranges on the list, earning between AUD74,831 (N72,067,491) and AUD211,200 (N203,400,384) depending on classification level (RN/M1 to RN/M6).

Within the medical category, Junior Medical Officers earn between AUD81,814 (N78,792,609) and AUD144,291 (N138,962,333) (MDP1 to MDP2), while Senior Medical Officers receive between AUD167,916 (N161,714,862) and AUD248,077 (N238,915,516) (MDP3 to MDP4).

Salary of Senior Consultants in South Australia

Senior Consultants represent the highest tier, with base salaries ranging from AUD227,591 (N219,186,064) to AUD299,884 (N288,809,284) under the MD2 classification. However, when applicable allowances, superannuation contributions, private practice arrangements, and professional development entitlements are factored in, total remuneration packages for Senior Consultants can rise significantly, reaching between AUD492,119 (N473,945,045) and AUD641,452 (N617,763,178).

The government noted that the figures published reflect base pay only, and the actual total package an employee receives will vary depending on their specific role, qualifications, experience, and the types of work they perform.

Doctor in US shares her week's salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a resident doctor in the United States (US) filmed herself opening her very first residency paycheque after returning home from a shift.

She revealed her gross earnings and net pay on camera, breaking down the figures for her TikTok followers in real time.

Source: Legit.ng