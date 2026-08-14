Arsenal have discussed Victor Osimhen’s availability with Galatasaray amid negotiations involving two players wanted by the Turkish champions

The Gunners could explore a deal involving one or both of those players as they assess alternatives to Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez

Osimhen has scored 59 goals in 74 appearances for Galatasaray since arriving from Napoli and remains one of Europe’s most prolific forwards

Victor Osimhen’s future has emerged as a major talking point in discussions between Arsenal and Galatasaray, with the Premier League champions potentially having an interesting route to the Nigerian striker.

Arsenal are understood to have long admired Osimhen, but the 27-year-old has not been their first-choice striker target. Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has been higher on their list, although the Spanish club’s valuation of more than £100 million has made a deal difficult to complete.

Arsenal have enquired about Victor Osimhen’s availability this summer after holding transfer talks with Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

That situation has forced Arsenal to consider other options, and Osimhen could now return to the conversation, The Telegraph reports.

The Nigerian striker’s availability was raised during talks between Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and Galatasaray.

The discussions have primarily centred on the Turkish club’s interest in two Arsenal players, but Osimhen’s name has also entered the picture.

It remains unclear whether Arsenal introduced the possibility of signing Osimhen or whether Galatasaray effectively made the striker available during the negotiations.

Two Arsenal players could hold the key

Galatasaray have already made a £38.4 million offer for Arsenal’s Brazilian winger, who has been the subject of interest from the Turkish champions, per Metro UK.

The Istanbul club have also indicated an interest in another Arsenal player, Ethan Nwaneri, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille.

The involvement of the two players could potentially create an intriguing pathway for Osimhen to move in the opposite direction.

Arsenal could consider whether either player, or a package involving the pair, could help facilitate a deal for the Super Eagles striker. However, there is no indication yet that such an arrangement has been agreed, and it remains uncertain whether the North London club will make a formal approach.

For Arsenal, the situation could become increasingly interesting as the transfer window enters its final stages. The club are also working on several other incoming and outgoing deals as they reshape their squad.

Osimhen’s Galatasaray record makes him tempting

Any decision to pursue Osimhen would be based on a striker with a proven record at the highest level.

The Super Eagles forward has established himself as one of Europe's most dangerous goalscorers during spells with Napoli and Galatasaray.

After initially joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli, Osimhen completed a permanent move to the Turkish champions for €75 million last summer.

He has since played a central role in the club’s domestic dominance, scoring 59 goals in 74 appearances across his last two seasons.

His goals have helped Galatasaray secure consecutive league titles and cemented his status as one of the leading African forwards in European football.

Osimhen previously came close to joining the Premier League when Chelsea held advanced talks with Napoli two years ago. That move ultimately failed to materialise.

Arsenal explore option to sign Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Arsenal's inquiry into signing Osimhen from Galatasaray this summer, amid their pursuit of bolstering their attacking options.

Given Osimhen's emergence as one of Africa's most sought-after forwards, the potential transfer could reshape Arsenal's forward line and reignite their title ambitions.

Source: Legit.ng