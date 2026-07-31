JAMB Gets New Registrar as Professor Segun Aina Succeeds Oloyede After 10 Years

Professor Is-haq Oloyede handed over to Professor Segun Aina as JAMB Registrar on Friday, ending a decade-long tenure

President Tinubu appointed Aina, a Computer Engineering professor at OAU Ile-Ife, with over 15 years of government advisory experience

Aina is set to become the youngest registrar in JAMB's history, bringing expertise in digital infrastructure and exam integrity

Professor Segun Aina officially assumed leadership of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday after Professor Is-haq Oloyede formally handed over to him, bringing a 10-year reign at the examination body to a close.

President Bola Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the appointment in an official statement from the Presidency, which described Aina as a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Professor Segun Aina assumes leadership of JAMB, ushering in a new era of digital transformation. Photo credit: SegunAina/x

Source: UGC

Aina's Academic and Professional Background

The incoming registrar holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent. He also earned a Master's degree in Internet Computing and Network Security and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing, both from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, and completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

Beyond academia, Aina brings more than 15 years of advisory work with federal and state governments on digital transformation, institutional reforms, and systems design. He has also consulted for major national examination bodies, including the National Examinations Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), with a focus on ICT systems and examination integrity.

The Presidency noted that Aina is among Nigeria's youngest professors in the field of Computer Engineering, and that his appointment makes him the youngest registrar in JAMB's history.

Tinubu's Expectations for the New JAMB Registrar

President Tinubu said he was confident that Aina would build on the reforms and gains recorded during Oloyede's tenure and continue to strengthen the examination body's operations going forward.

Oloyede's decade at the helm of JAMB was marked by significant changes to the administration of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, including the introduction of biometric verification and tighter controls on examination conduct. His exit marks a significant transition for an agency that manages university admissions for millions of Nigerian students each year.

Is-haq Oloyede concludes a decade of reforms, handing over JAMB’s future to Aina. Photo credit: JAMBhq/x

Source: Twitter

5 things to know about new JAMB registrar

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). He succeeds Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose second term will end on July 31, 2026. The announcement was made on Thursday, May 21, 2026, by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

According to Daily Trust, Professor Aina is a Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. He is widely recognised as a distinguished academic and systems expert with extensive experience in examination systems, digital infrastructure, and institutional reform.

Aina holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, United Kingdom. He also earned an MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security, as well as a PhD in Digital Signal Processing from Loughborough University, UK. In addition, he completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

Source: Legit.ng