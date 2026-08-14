Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration has published official language requirements foreigners must meet to live and naturalise in the country

All applicants for family reunification, residence permits, or naturalisation must prove proficiency in at least one national language

The requirements follow a phased model that distinguishes between oral and written language skills, with levels varying by application type

Switzerland has outlined the language requirements that foreigners must meet to qualify for residency, family reunification, or citizenship.

The Swiss government published the requirements, stating that knowledge of a national language is a fundamental condition for successful integration into both working and social life in Switzerland.

Switzerland announces language requirements for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Switzerland language requirements for foreigners

According to the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), the requirement applies broadly.

Anyone applying for family reunification, a standard residence permit, a permanent residence permit, or any form of naturalisation, whether regular or early, must demonstrate that they can communicate in one of Switzerland's national languages.

Switzerland recognises four national languages:

German,

French,

Italian, and

Romansh.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate competence in the language relevant to the region in which they intend to live or already live.

How Switzerland language levels are structured

The SEM uses a phased model that sets different proficiency thresholds depending on the type of application. Crucially, the model also distinguishes between oral and written language ability, meaning applicants may be assessed separately on their ability to speak and understand the language versus their ability to read and write it.

Below is a photo detailing the requirements for foreigners seeking permanent residency and citizenship in Switzerland.

Switzerland lists language requirements for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

3 requirements for residency permit

Legit.ng reported that Switzerland's government has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals who obtained residency through family reunification can extend their stay.

Third-country citizens holding a B permit face the strictest conditions, with the Swiss government specifying three distinct criteria they must satisfy.

Source: Legit.ng