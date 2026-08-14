Switzerland Publishes Official Language Requirements Foreigners Must Meet for Citizenship
- Switzerland's State Secretariat for Migration has published official language requirements foreigners must meet to live and naturalise in the country
- All applicants for family reunification, residence permits, or naturalisation must prove proficiency in at least one national language
- The requirements follow a phased model that distinguishes between oral and written language skills, with levels varying by application type
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Switzerland has outlined the language requirements that foreigners must meet to qualify for residency, family reunification, or citizenship.
The Swiss government published the requirements, stating that knowledge of a national language is a fundamental condition for successful integration into both working and social life in Switzerland.
Switzerland language requirements for foreigners
According to the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), the requirement applies broadly.
Anyone applying for family reunification, a standard residence permit, a permanent residence permit, or any form of naturalisation, whether regular or early, must demonstrate that they can communicate in one of Switzerland's national languages.
Switzerland recognises four national languages:
- German,
- French,
- Italian, and
- Romansh.
Applicants are expected to demonstrate competence in the language relevant to the region in which they intend to live or already live.
How Switzerland language levels are structured
The SEM uses a phased model that sets different proficiency thresholds depending on the type of application. Crucially, the model also distinguishes between oral and written language ability, meaning applicants may be assessed separately on their ability to speak and understand the language versus their ability to read and write it.
Below is a photo detailing the requirements for foreigners seeking permanent residency and citizenship in Switzerland.
3 requirements for residency permit
Legit.ng reported that Switzerland's government has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals who obtained residency through family reunification can extend their stay.
Third-country citizens holding a B permit face the strictest conditions, with the Swiss government specifying three distinct criteria they must satisfy.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng