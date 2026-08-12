A video of Portable clashing with men recording him without consent surfaced online after he arrived in London for a show

The singer accused the men of broadcasting his location to their family members via calls and FaceTime while he was still settling in

Portable stressed that he values his privacy, especially regarding where he stays, regardless of what he shares online

Portable is not one to stay quiet when his boundaries are crossed, and a recent incident in London made that very clear.

A video showing the Nigerian street-hop artist confronting a group of men inside his London apartment has gone viral, with the singer visibly upset over being filmed without his permission while he was eating.

Reactions trail moment Portable clashed with fans recording him in London. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to Portable, the altercation happened shortly after he touched down in the UK ahead of a performance.

The singer said he had barely had time to settle in when the men, who were apparently also staying in the same apartment, began pointing their cameras at him and live-sharing his whereabouts with people back home.

Portable storms London, ready to perform, video trends. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable speaks out on privacy

The Zazu crooner explained the situation in his own words:

"I just got to London and I haven't even had time to rest. These people came into the apartment where I'm staying to perform the show, and suddenly they started recording me with their cameras, even while I was eating. This same guy has been calling and face timing almost all his family members, telling them that Watibu is in London and basically broadcasting my location to everyone. I really don't like this. I value my privacy, especially when it comes to where I'm staying. You can't just be telling people where I'm staying or constantly recording me without even considering whether I'm comfortable with it."

The clip quickly made rounds on social media, drawing a wave of reactions from fans who largely sided with the singer on the matter.

Here is the Instagram video of Portable clashing with his fans in London and chasing them out of his apartment below:

Fans back Portable's stance

Social media users were quick to weigh in, with many arguing that fame does not strip a person of the right to basic privacy.

@moreotv commented:

"Normally, Portable like privacy, forget what he does online, he's a mature man"

@kingronke wrote:

"Very valid though."

@wealthyforever warned:

"You go just go jail you think say na Lagos you Dey."

@blemiviv_skincare added:

"Idanmu adugbo don reach London oooo but why can't they respect his privacy na! Portable no vex abeg na your fans and they are star struck."

@american_immigration_attorney put it bluntly:

"He is right. Will they do it to Wizkid or Burna or Me?"

Moment Portable fled from the boxing ring

Legit.ng had reported that a video capturing the dramatic moment Nigerian singer Portable walked out of the ring during his fight against actor Charles Okocha had sparked reactions online.

In the footage, Portable appeared unwilling to continue the bout as he walked away from the ring before the final round. His manager, BabyLuv, was seen desperately pleading with the singer to return and complete the fight.

The unexpected turn of events quickly caught the attention of fans, with many flooding the comment section to share their thoughts on Portable’s decision and the tense moment between the singer and his team.

Source: Legit.ng