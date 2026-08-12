Paris Saint-Germain defeated Aston Villa to claim back-to-back UEFA Super Cup titles on Wednesday night in Salzburg, Austria

PSG's winning prize is made up of a participation fee and a separate victory bonus, while Villa also walk away with a significant sum

UEFA confirmed the exact date both clubs will receive their payments following the Super Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain have successfully defended their UEFA Super Cup title after beating Aston Villa 2-1 on Wednesday, August 12, at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, with prize money of €5 million heading to the French giants as a result.

PSG entered the match as the UEFA Champions League representative, having beaten Arsenal in the final to earn their place.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué got both goals as PSG defeated Aston Villa 2-1 to win the 2026 UEFA Super Cup. Photo by Jasmin Walter

Source: Getty Images

Aston Villa came in as Europa League champions after a commanding 3-0 win over SC Freiburg in their own continental showpiece.

Goals that settled the Super Cup

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué scored for Luis Enrique's side, with Brian Madjo netting in between to give Villa brief hope, but PSG held firm to lift the trophy for the second consecutive year, per Livescores.

How much PSG and Aston Villa will earn

UEFA has confirmed the financial breakdown for both clubs following the final. PSG, as winners, will collect €5 million in total, Daily Mirror reports.

That figure is made up of a €4 million participation fee plus a €1 million bonus for winning the tie.

Aston Villa, despite finishing as runners-up, will not leave empty-handed.

The Premier League club will receive €4 million, which covers their participation fee alone.

UEFA also confirmed that payments to both clubs will be processed on Friday, August 21, nine days after the final was played in Salzburg.

The result extends PSG's dominance in the competition and adds further financial reward to a club that has invested heavily in recent years.

For Aston Villa, the appearance in the Super Cup itself marks a significant milestone, and the €4 million payout will offer some consolation for the defeat.

Supercomputer predicts UEFA Super Cup final

Legit.ng previously reported Paris Saint-Germain will face Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, with kick-off scheduled for 7 PM GMT (8 PM Nigerian time).

Opta's supercomputer, via The Analyst, ran 10,000 pre-match simulations ahead of the tie. The French champions came out as winners in 45% of those simulations, compared to 29.6% for the Premier League side.

Source: Legit.ng