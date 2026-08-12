A candlelight service was held on Tuesday, August 11, at LTV 8, Ikeja, to honour late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba

Only a handful of Nollywood stars attended, including Toyosi Adesanya, Jigan Babaoja, and Foluke Daramola

Tope Osoba's death was announced on August 5, 2026, with her family disputing rumours linking her passing to breast cancer

Tuesday night, August 11, 2026, was a sombre occasion at LTV 8, Ikeja, as friends, colleagues, and fans gathered under candlelight to remember late Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba.

Held under the theme "An Evening of Love, Music and Memories," the ceremony drew mourners dressed in white for a night of prayers, tributes, and song.

Colleagues and fans pay tribute to late actress Tope Osoba during an emotional candlelight gathering. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

The mood throughout was heavy, with those closest to the actress visibly struggling to come to terms with her sudden departure.

Top Yoruba stars conspicuously missing

Among those who attended the event were Nollywood stars Toyosi Adesanya, Jigan Babaoja, Alesh Sanni, and Foluke Daramola.

However, the gathering was notably missing the majority of the Yoruba film industry's biggest names, a conspicuous absence that did not go unnoticed on what was an emotional evening.

Tope Osoba's death was officially announced on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The circumstances surrounding her passing quickly sparked public speculation, with many linking her death to breast cancer, a diagnosis she had publicly shared on August 5, 2025, exactly a year before she died.

Actor Alesh Sanni moved to counter those claims, stating that cancer was not the cause, though he did not offer any further clarity on what led to her death.

Fans and entertainment figures gather in remembrance of late actress Tope Osoba at her candlelight service. Photo: osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Family speaks out on cause of death

The family of late actress Tope Osoba addressed the swirling rumours directly on August 6, 2026, releasing an official statement in which they described reports connecting her death to a recurrence of breast cancer as "false, speculative, and entirely unauthorised."

They described such claims as not only baseless but deeply hurtful to a family already in mourning, and urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified accounts.

The family confirmed that all official updates would be communicated solely through her verified social media channels.

Tope Osoba is scheduled to be buried on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

The burial service is scheduled to take place between 10:00 am and 11:00 am at Saint James Anglican Church, Iperu Remo, Ogun State, after which mourners will proceed to the Iperu Remo Cemetery for interment.

Attendees have been requested to wear white.

See videos from Tope Osoba's candlelight procession below:

Habibat Jinad shares final conversation with Tope Osoba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Habibat Jinad shared an emotional account of her last conversation with Tope Osoba before her passing on August 5, 2026.

Jinad disclosed that she had felt divinely prompted to reach out, leading to an eight‑minute prayer call with Osoba, which she later posted proof of on Instagram.

While mourning her colleague, Jinad urged fans to always check on loved ones, stressing that no one truly knows the silent struggles others may carry.

Source: Legit.ng