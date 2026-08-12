US Revokes Over 600 Visas in One Month as Birth Tourism Task Force Cracks Down

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the State Department revoked more than 600 visas in a single month under a new birth tourism crackdown

The Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force was set up to dismantle illegal networks that coach foreigners to exploit US visa rules for citizenship

Rubio said the networks involved arranging travel and housing, and even forging documents to help foreign nationals secure citizenship for their children

The United States State Department has revoked more than 600 visas belonging to foreign nationals around the world as part of a crackdown on birth tourism, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on August 12, 2026.

Rubio disclosed the figures in a post on X, saying the revocations were carried out within just one month of the Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force becoming operational.

US State Department revokes 600+ visas as birth tourism crackdown intensifies. Photo credit: RyanJasg/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The task force was set up specifically to identify and shut down organised networks that help foreigners give birth on American soil so their children can acquire US citizenship.

What the birth tourism networks were doing

According to Rubio, these operations went well beyond simply helping people travel to the United States. He said the networks were actively coaching foreign nationals on how to deceive US immigration and visa officials, arranging their accommodation, and in some cases forging documents to support fraudulent applications.

"American citizenship is not for sale. But elaborate birth tourism rings are profiting off the exploitation of America's laws — coaching foreigners to defraud the U.S. visa system, arranging travel and housing, and even forging documents, all to enable foreign nationals to obtain citizenship for their children," Rubio wrote.

Task force to continue taking action

Rubio made clear that the revocations announced so far are only the beginning. He said the State Department would continue using every tool available to it to dismantle birth tourism networks and protect the integrity of American citizenship.

"The State Department will use all available tools to dismantle birth tourism networks and defend the integrity of U.S. citizenship," he said.

The task force's mandate covers reviewing the activity of current visa holders, identifying those involved in or benefiting from birth tourism schemes, and taking enforcement action against them.

The announcement is part of a wider push by the current US administration to tighten immigration controls and close what officials describe as loopholes being exploited by foreign nationals.

See the post below:

US state department revokes over 175,000 visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States State Department said on August 10 that it has cancelled more than 175,000 visas belonging to foreign nationals since President Donald Trump returned to office for his second term.

According to the department, affected individuals include those who broke the conditions of their visas, committed crimes on American soil, called for violence against US citizens, defrauded Americans, or posed a threat to national security.

According to Fox news, the department highlighted specific examples, including a foreign national charged with felony, sexual battery against a mentally disabled victim, and another charged with felony kidnapping, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Source: Legit.ng