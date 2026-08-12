IRCC announced it is actively recruiting high-skilled French-speaking workers with experience in priority occupations across Canada

The federal agency said successful candidates must hold the right training, credentials and work experience to qualify for immigration pathways

IRCC shared an official link directing interested workers to explore available immigration options for building a future in Canada

Canada's federal immigration agency has announced it is actively seeking high-skilled, French-speaking workers from abroad to fill priority roles across the country as part of its long-term economic strategy.

Canada announced new immigration opportunities for high-skilled French-speaking workers. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made the announcement via its official X account, @CitImmCanada, calling on qualified candidates with relevant work experience to explore available immigration pathways into Canada.

Who Canada Is Looking For

IRCC said the drive targets workers who already hold the training, credentials and hands-on experience required in designated priority occupations. The agency did not name the specific sectors involved in the announcement but directed interested applicants to an official link for further details on eligibility and next steps.

"We're recruiting high-skilled French-speaking workers across Canada with work experience in priority occupations to contribute to Canada's long-term economic success," IRCC wrote in its post.

The agency added:

"If you have the training, credentials and experience we're looking for, explore our immigration pathways and build your future in Canada."

What Prospective Applicants Should Know

The announcement is aimed at French-speaking professionals, meaning language proficiency in French is likely a core requirement for anyone considering applying through the pathways promoted in this call.

Canada has consistently pursued immigration policies designed to strengthen its Francophone communities outside Quebec, particularly in provinces where French-speaking populations are smaller.

Prospective applicants are advised to review the official IRCC guidance carefully before making any travel, financial, or career decisions based on the announcement, as meeting the general profile described does not guarantee selection or approval under any specific immigration programme.

Canada opens job application portal for skilled Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has called on skilled professionals, including Nigerians with vocational and technical expertise, to explore employment opportunities and immigration pathways aimed at filling labour shortages across the country.

The invitation, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, IRCC, forms part of Canada's efforts to attract international talent to support key sectors of its economy.

Source: Legit.ng